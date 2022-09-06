AP Top 25 Poll: UCF Knights Move Up Two Spots

One of the unique aspects of college football would be the variety of polls. There’s the ESPN FPI poll,, there’s the Coaches’ Poll, and among others, there is the Associated Press (AP) Top 25 Poll.

The AP Poll has been around since the 1930s, according to wikipedia. UCF was the eighth team within the category “Others Receiving Votes” last week, and this week the Knights moved up two spots in a tie with Fresno State for essentially being No. 31 in the country.

Of course, if the Knights are able to knock off Louisville on Friday night inside of FBC Mortgage Stadium, there’s a much better chance to leapfrog multiple teams and possibly be ranked inside the AP Top 25.

There are some notable games this weekend for teams just ahead of UCF that could make an impact on UCF’s ranking next week as well.

#1 Alabama @ Texas

The Longhorns are three spots ahead of UCF. After playing (and being drubbed) by Alabama, that’s one team that will be out of the way of the Knights.

#24 Tennessee @ Pittsburgh

The Vols are certainly a talented team with quarterback Hendon Hooker behind center. That being said, playing at Pittsburgh is not easy. The Panthers have a talented pass rush and Southern California quarterback transfer Kedon Slovis leading the way after he passed for 308 yards and a score last week.

#25 Houston @ Texas Tech

One of the teams pushing for the American Athletic Conference championship just like UCF, Houston is taking its talented roster to Lubbock to play in-state foe Texas Tech. The Red Raiders have a history of knocking off ranked opponents at home, and there is no reason to believe it cannot happen this year either. They put 63 points, as well as 603 yards, against Murray State last weekend.

Here is the complete Week 2 AP Top 25 Poll.

UCF Official Depth Chart

2022 UCF Football Roster

2022 UCF Football Schedule

2023 UCF Commitment List

Keep up with UCF News! Check out, like, and subscribe to Inside The Knights on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram