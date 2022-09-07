Louisville at UCF Game Day: TV, Streaming, Weather, & Betting Line

On Sep. 9, the Louisville Cardinals invade FBC Stadium to take on the UCF Knights. This will be UCF’s first home game against a Power 5 opponent since Sep. 14, 2019, against Stanford. The Knights prevailed over the Cardinal 45-27.

Here’s the pertinent information for fans to know heading into the contest.

Game Time

Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. EST.

Broadcast: ESPN2 - Spectrum: 30, Dish: 143, DirecTV: 209

Streaming Online: Fubu TV.

Radio: FM 96.9 THE GAME.

AccuWeather Forecast

Make sure to use sunscreen and hydrate! It's going to be very hot and muggy with a high of 94 on campus at UCF. Real feel of 92 degrees in the shade. Additional weather notes:

Max UV Index: 3 (moderate).

Wind Gusts: 15 miles per hour.

“Cloudy with a couple of heavy thunderstorms in the afternoon; watch for flooding on streets and poor drainage areas.”

Rain Probability: 77%.

Rain amount: .30 inches.

Average cloud cover: 98%.

Betting Line

Per the Sports Illustrated Sportsbook, UCF -6.5 over Louisville.

The over/under point spread is 61.5.

Related Content for the Louisville Game:

Should UCF Be Favored Against Louisville?

AP Top 25 Poll: UCF Moves Up Two Spots

After Week 1, UCF and College Football Thoughts

UCF vs Louisville: Cardinals Offensive Players to Know

UCF vs Louisville: Cardinals Defensive Players to Know

Talking Knights vs Cardinals with Louisville Report Publisher Matt McGavic

First Thoughts, Louisville at UCF

2022 UCF Football Roster

2022 UCF Football Schedule

2023 UCF Commitment List

Keep up with UCF News! Check out, like, and subscribe to Inside The Knights on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram