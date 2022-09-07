Louisville at UCF Game Day: TV, Streaming, Weather, & Betting Line
On Sep. 9, the Louisville Cardinals invade FBC Stadium to take on the UCF Knights. This will be UCF’s first home game against a Power 5 opponent since Sep. 14, 2019, against Stanford. The Knights prevailed over the Cardinal 45-27.
Here’s the pertinent information for fans to know heading into the contest.
Game Time
Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. EST.
Broadcast: ESPN2 - Spectrum: 30, Dish: 143, DirecTV: 209
Streaming Online: Fubu TV.
Radio: FM 96.9 THE GAME.
AccuWeather Forecast
Make sure to use sunscreen and hydrate! It's going to be very hot and muggy with a high of 94 on campus at UCF. Real feel of 92 degrees in the shade. Additional weather notes:
Max UV Index: 3 (moderate).
Wind Gusts: 15 miles per hour.
“Cloudy with a couple of heavy thunderstorms in the afternoon; watch for flooding on streets and poor drainage areas.”
Rain Probability: 77%.
Rain amount: .30 inches.
Average cloud cover: 98%.
Betting Line
Per the Sports Illustrated Sportsbook, UCF -6.5 over Louisville.
The over/under point spread is 61.5.
