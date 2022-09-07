Skip to main content

Louisville at UCF Game Day: TV, Streaming, Weather, & Betting Line

Game day information for Louisville at UCF, including tv, streaming, weather forecast, and betting line all in one place.

On Sep. 9, the Louisville Cardinals invade FBC Stadium to take on the UCF Knights. This will be UCF’s first home game against a Power 5 opponent since Sep. 14, 2019, against Stanford. The Knights prevailed over the Cardinal 45-27.

Here’s the pertinent information for fans to know heading into the contest.

Game Time

Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. EST.

Broadcast: ESPN2 - Spectrum: 30, Dish: 143, DirecTV: 209

Streaming Online: Fubu TV.

Radio: FM 96.9 THE GAME.

AccuWeather Forecast

Make sure to use sunscreen and hydrate! It's going to be very hot and muggy with a high of 94 on campus at UCF. Real feel of 92 degrees in the shade. Additional weather notes:

Max UV Index: 3 (moderate).

Wind Gusts: 15 miles per hour.

“Cloudy with a couple of heavy thunderstorms in the afternoon; watch for flooding on streets and poor drainage areas.”

Rain Probability: 77%.

Rain amount: .30 inches.

Average cloud cover: 98%.

Betting Line

Per the Sports Illustrated Sportsbook, UCF -6.5 over Louisville.

The over/under point spread is 61.5.

