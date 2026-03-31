Scott Frost Assesses UCF's First Spring Practice
UCF coach Scott Frost speaks with the media following the Knights' first spring practice of 2026.
In this story:
Watch more UCF videos below:
UCF Wide Receiver Explains Journey To Being More Vocal
UCF Linebacker Discusses Leadership Role After First Spring Practice
UCF EDGE Malachi Lawrence Reacts to NFL Draft Buzz at UCF's Pro Day
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Published
BRYSON TURNER
Bryson Turner is a sports journalist who covers UCF Athletics. Turner has contributed to the Black and Gold Banneret, the home for UCF Athletics on SB Nation. He has called the Orlando area home since the age of 8 and received his bachelor's and master's degrees from UCF.Follow itsBrysonTurner