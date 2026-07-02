Meet The 2026 UCF Knights: Countdown To Kickoff - No. 90 Mujahid Jefferson

Welcome to UCF Knights on SI's countdown to kickoff!

In this series, we are going to introduce you to every single player on the 2026 UCF football roster so that you can know what to expect from them or even pinpoint the ones you want to follow throughout the coming season. We are going to go through the Knights' roster in reverse jersey-number order, with the day each player's entry is published corresponding to the number of days remaining until UCF's season-opener on Sep. 3 at 7 p.m. against Bethune-Cookman.

This entry, however, will deviate a bit from that formula. While there are no players on UCF's roster wearing jersey numbers 62-65, as of July 2, new players have been added to the roster who have received jersey numbers we have already passed along in our countdown.

So, with this spare time until No. 61 Owen Spell's entry on July 4, let's take a moment to meet new UCF defensive tackle Mujahid Jefferson:

1. Who is Mujahid Jefferson?

Position: Defensive Tackle

Class: Freshman

Height/Weight: 6-foot-3 / 280 pounds

Hometown: Orlando, Florida

High School: Evans High School

Nicknamed "MJ," Jefferson is joining the Knights alongside his Evans High School teammate, defensive back Otis Hardy.

Following his commitment, Jefferson exclusively said to UCF Knights on SI that his relationships with UCF, specifically defensive tackles coach Kenny Martin, whom he has known since his freshman year, helped him make his decision to become a Knight.

2. What did he do last season?

Jefferson recorded 42 tackles, 20 of which were solo, 11 tackles for loss and five sacks in his senior season with Evans High School. The Trojans finished 8-3 in 2025 and made it to the FHSAA regional quarterfinals.

3. What role is he going to have in 2026?

With Jefferson being one of several fall freshman arrivals to the program and his recruiting class being the last that could make use of redshirts with recent NCAA rule changes, it is most likely that he is going to redshirt the 2026 season. However, it should give him the opportunity to acclimate to a college football program and build habits that he said would help him "improve year after year."

"Regardless of playing time I want to learn what it takes to compete mentally, physically, and academically at this high level of football," Jefferson said.

Catch up on the rest of the list below:

No. 66 Brady Wayburn

No. 67 Noah Senka

No. 68 Ethan Higgins

No. 70 RaiShaun McHaney