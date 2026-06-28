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Meet The 2026 UCF Knights: Countdown To Kickoff - No. 67 Noah Senka

With 67 days to go until the 2026 UCF football season kicks off, learn more about the player wearing the Knights' No. 67 jersey: offensive lineman Noah Senka.
Bryson Turner|
Sep 20, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; UCF Knights head coach Scott Frost walks into the venue before the game against the North Carolina Tar Heels at the Bounce House Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images
Sep 20, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; UCF Knights head coach Scott Frost walks into the venue before the game against the North Carolina Tar Heels at the Bounce House Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

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UCF Knights

Welcome to UCF Knights on SI's countdown to kickoff!

In this series, we are going to introduce you to every single player on the 2026 UCF football roster so that you can know what to expect from them or even pinpoint the ones you want to follow throughout the coming season. We are going to go through the Knights' roster in reverse jersey-number order, with the day each player's entry is published corresponding to the number of days remaining until UCF's season-opener on Sep. 3 at 7 p.m. against Bethune-Cookman.

So, with 67 days to go, let's meet UCF's offensive lineman Noah Senka:

  1. Who is Noah Senka?
  2. What did he do last season?
  3. What role is he going to have in 2026?

1. Who is Noah Senka?

Position: Offensive Lineman

Class: Redshirt Sophomore

Height/Weight: 6-foot-2 / 295 pounds

Hometown: Seminole, Florida

High School: Indian Rocks Christian School

Like some of his teammates, football was just one of multiple teams Senka played for during his high school career. He also played on the soccer team as a goalkeeper and specialized in throws on the track and field team, even making the FHSAA State Championship in the shot put as a senior in spring 2024.

During his time at Indian Rocks Christian School, Senka was coached in the weight room by Ben O'Donnell, a former guard on the Knights' basketball team who transitioned to the strength and conditioning staff. Nowadays, he is the director of performance for the Florida State men's basketball team. He is also the younger brother of Mike O'Donnell, a storied UCF guard who is currently a college basketball play-by-play announcer.

2. What did he do last season?

Senka was mainly with the scout team in 2025, though he did see action in one game when the Knights took on North Carolina A&T.

3. What role is he going to have in 2026?

With Senka still an underclassman and the experience of transfer portal arrivals like Henry Tabansi and Tyler Gibson, it looks most likely that Senka is going to remain with the scout team for at least the majority of the 2026 season. Considering he saw action in the Knights' 2025 game against an FCS opponent, their season-opener against Bethune-Cookman this season presents the best opportunity for him to see the field again.

Should Senka see the field in more games in 2026, it would likely come thanks to his work ethic, something that UCF offensive line coach AJ Blazek said was the biggest thing his unit needed to accomplish during spring practice. When Senka was named Iron Eagle of the Month in December 2023, O'Donnell said he "never had to coach Noah on his effort" and that "he always displays his leadership through consistent work ethic everyday," according to an Indian Rocks Christian School Athletics Facebook post.

Catch up on the rest of the list below:

No. 68 Ethan Higgins

No. 70 RaiShaun McHaney

No. 71 Amahn Williams

No. 72 Dominick Campbell

No. 73 Henry Tabansi

No. 74 Matthew Prigmore

No. 75 Tyler Gibson

No. 76 Justin Royes

No. 77 Kasiyah Charlton

No. 78 Preston Cushman

No. 81 Zack Palmer

No. 82 Jordyn Bridgewater

No. 83 Dylan Burk

No. 84 Thomas Wadsworth

No. 85 Carson Hinshaw

No. 86 Chase Hinshaw

No. 87 Brooks Hall

No. 88 Grayson Brousseau

No. 89 Caleb Rollerson

No. 92 Jeffson Lafontant

No. 93 Brad Gurley

No. 94 L A Jesse Harrold

No. 95 RJ Jackson Jr.

No. 96 Anthony Coaxum

No. 97 Josh Schell and Mason Denaberg

No. 98 Alhassan Iddrissu

No. 99 Thomas Collins

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Bryson Turner
BRYSON TURNER

Bryson Turner is a sports journalist who covers UCF Athletics. Turner has contributed to the Black and Gold Banneret, the home for UCF Athletics on SB Nation. He has called the Orlando area home since the age of 8 and received his bachelor's and master's degrees from UCF.

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