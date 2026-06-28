Meet The 2026 UCF Knights: Countdown To Kickoff - No. 67 Noah Senka

Welcome to UCF Knights on SI's countdown to kickoff!

In this series, we are going to introduce you to every single player on the 2026 UCF football roster so that you can know what to expect from them or even pinpoint the ones you want to follow throughout the coming season. We are going to go through the Knights' roster in reverse jersey-number order, with the day each player's entry is published corresponding to the number of days remaining until UCF's season-opener on Sep. 3 at 7 p.m. against Bethune-Cookman.

So, with 67 days to go, let's meet UCF's offensive lineman Noah Senka:

1. Who is Noah Senka?

Position: Offensive Lineman

Class: Redshirt Sophomore

Height/Weight: 6-foot-2 / 295 pounds

Hometown: Seminole, Florida

High School: Indian Rocks Christian School

Like some of his teammates, football was just one of multiple teams Senka played for during his high school career. He also played on the soccer team as a goalkeeper and specialized in throws on the track and field team, even making the FHSAA State Championship in the shot put as a senior in spring 2024.

During his time at Indian Rocks Christian School, Senka was coached in the weight room by Ben O'Donnell, a former guard on the Knights' basketball team who transitioned to the strength and conditioning staff. Nowadays, he is the director of performance for the Florida State men's basketball team. He is also the younger brother of Mike O'Donnell, a storied UCF guard who is currently a college basketball play-by-play announcer.

2. What did he do last season?

Senka was mainly with the scout team in 2025, though he did see action in one game when the Knights took on North Carolina A&T.

3. What role is he going to have in 2026?

With Senka still an underclassman and the experience of transfer portal arrivals like Henry Tabansi and Tyler Gibson, it looks most likely that Senka is going to remain with the scout team for at least the majority of the 2026 season. Considering he saw action in the Knights' 2025 game against an FCS opponent, their season-opener against Bethune-Cookman this season presents the best opportunity for him to see the field again.

Should Senka see the field in more games in 2026, it would likely come thanks to his work ethic, something that UCF offensive line coach AJ Blazek said was the biggest thing his unit needed to accomplish during spring practice. When Senka was named Iron Eagle of the Month in December 2023, O'Donnell said he "never had to coach Noah on his effort" and that "he always displays his leadership through consistent work ethic everyday," according to an Indian Rocks Christian School Athletics Facebook post.

Catch up on the rest of the list below:

No. 68 Ethan Higgins

No. 70 RaiShaun McHaney