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UCF Wide Receiver Explains Journey To Being More Vocal

UCF wide receiver Duane Thomas speaks with the media following the Knights' first spring practice of 2026.
Bryson Turner|
UCF wide receiver Duane Thomas Post-Practice 3/31
UCF wide receiver Duane Thomas Post-Practice 3/31

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Bryson Turner
BRYSON TURNER

Bryson Turner is a sports journalist who covers UCF Athletics. Turner has contributed to the Black and Gold Banneret, the home for UCF Athletics on SB Nation. He has called the Orlando area home since the age of 8 and received his bachelor's and master's degrees from UCF.

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