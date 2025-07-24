Website Suggests UCF's Scott Frost May Be In Over His Head In Big 12
UCF Knights coach Scott Frost has some work to do to climb to the top of the Big 12.
The returning Frost was ranked 15th in CBS Sports' Big 12 coaches ranking, only coming in ahead of second-year Arizona coach Brent Brennan and just behind Cincinnati's Scott Satterfield. Frost also is three spots behind fellow Big 12 returning coach Rich Rodriguez at West Virginia.
"Sequels aren't always as good as the original, and Frost returns to college football after spending two full years outside of the sport," the article wrote. "His initial run at UCF was one of the greatest turnarounds in modern history, but his Nebraska tenure is an anchor dragging him down."
Frost's 15th-place ranking corresponds with his place at 62nd in the Power Four coaches ranking voted on by CBS Sports and 247Sports experts. Frost slots in ahead of Virginia Tech's Brent Pry, but behind UCLA's DeShaun Foster.
CBS also previously wrote about Frost's ill-fated tenure at Nebraska, but also points out that the legendary 2017 season is the only time Frost-coached team finished with a winning record.
Voters had to rank every single Power Four coach. The most optimistic voter placed Frost at 53rd, while the least-confident voter placed him at 66th out of 68 coaches.
Frost gets his first opportunity to increase his standing in these rankings on Aug. 28 in the season opener against Jacksonville State.
Check out more UCF News below:
OPINION: Scott Frost Did Not Diss Nebraska At Big 12 Media Days
UCF Coach Scott Frost Recalls Crossover With NFL Legend
UCF Coach Scott Frost Shares Latest On Quarterback Race This Season