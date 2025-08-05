Why The Transfer Portal Has UCF Feeling Good About Linebackers Unit
It's a brand new look for the UCF Knights linebackers this season.
With only two players who combined for three tackles returning from last season, linebackers coach Mark D'Onofrio had to turn to the transfer portal to fill the room for the first season of coach Scott Frost's return.
"So, we kind of looked at our situation and said, 'Okay, we don't have a lot of production in the building. Okay, the portal will give us a chance to bring some guys in with experience, who played, to create the type of depth and the competition that we want,'" D'Onofrio said when players reported for fall camp on July 27.
Based on their previous college football experience and comments from D'Onofrio, here are the three linebackers UCF fans should keep an eye out for:
1. Kelli Lawson
While only getting one opportunity to start last season at Virginia Tech, Kelli Lawson still saw action in 11 games last season, totaling 40 tackles, 20 of them solo, 1.5 tackles for loss, five passes defended and one interception.
"To be a starter is not just a football thing," Lawson said at UCF Football Player Media Day on Monday. "To be a starter, you got to be really fully invested and bought into the culture and to how the team really wants to present itself."
Sometimes, buying into a team's presentation means learning a new scheme, which D'Onofrio said the linebackers are doing. Lawson said on Monday that the process was going smoothly.
"He can play the run, defend the pass; he can also rush the passer," D'Onofrio said of Lawson. "With his length, gives you the ability to make a lot of big plays, get his hands on balls, top balls out, you know, long body in those passing windows. So, he's got a really good skill set."
2. Lewis Carter
Lewis Carter, a Tampa native, makes his return to the state of Florida after two seasons at Oklahoma. Last season, he played in 13 games, recording 23 tackles, 18 of them solo, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.
Lawson said Carter was a fellow linebacker who stood out to him, calling him a "no-nonsense guy."
"I try to treat every day like a game, like a game day rep, like a game day mentality," Carter said.
3. Cole Kozłowski
Arriving in Orlando from Colgate, Cole Kozlowski is coming off a season in which he recorded the second-highest tackles per game in all the FCS (11.1 tackles per game). He recorded 133 tackles, 66 of them solo, eight tackles for losses, 3.5 sacks and six passes broken up. He was named First-Team All-Patriot League.
D'Onofrio said Kozlowski "wanted to showcase his talents at the higher level," and that he's "hungry."
The Knights open this season on Aug. 28 against Jacksonville State.
Check out more UCF News Below:
UCF Defensive-Stopper Returns After Limited Spring
UCF Knights Defensive Standout Preparing For Comeback Campaign