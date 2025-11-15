3 Bold Observations From UCLA's Thrilling Loss to Arizona
The No. 15 UCLA Bruins shook off some early season concerns and rose to the occasion against rival No. 5 Arizona in the Intuit Dome for the Hall of Fame Classic, but lost in thrilling fashion, 69-65.
Many were dubious on the Bruins because of their early-season struggles against middling teams like Eastern Washington and Pepperdine to start the year, but they initiated the intensity and rode with one of the nation's best all game.
The story of the night was physicality and winning on the margins, and the Bruins set the tone physically and did everything right on the margins, the Wildcats just executed more down the stretch.
UCLA returns on Tuesday, Nov. 18, to take on Mike Bibby's Sacramento State Hornets for the Empire Classic in Pauley Pavilion.
With that being said, let's get into our three bold observations from this November thriller.
1. Don't Worry, UCLA Fans
I'm sure fans were understandably concerned about UCLA's ability to compete with teams like Arizona going into Friday, especially considering the way it competed in its first two games of the season.
Not only had the defense faltered against teams like Pepperdine and Eastern Washington, but an offense led by star guard Donovan Dent left all too much to be desired.
That was all put to rest against Arizona. A good week of practice put the Bruins in right state of mind to take it to a surging Wildcats team.
2. UCLA's Frontcourt Can Compete With the Best
One of the biggest storylines going into the rivalry clash was how Bruins big men Xavier Booker and Steven Jamerson II would compete against the bruising Arizona frontcourt, and they came to play.
Booker gave UCLA an boost with two early 3-pointers, but he and Jamerson's impacts won't show up on the stat sheet. The center tandem brought the physicality and battled for positioning on the boards and succeeded.
With the help of Tyler Bilodeau and Eric Dailey Jr., UCLA's frontcourt is looking solid and ready to compete this basketball season.
3. When Will Dent's Offensive Woes Wear Off?
As great an offensive table setter as he is, Donovan Dent has struggled woefully from the field early in this season. And it's not for a lack of good looks at the rim.
He's generating good shots (for he and his teammates), but he just can't get anything to fall. Dent finished with just 11 points on 5-of-16 shooting and didn't attempt a single 3-pointer. Granted, Arizona was showing him some early blitzes.
However, he finished with eight assists and was consistently orchestrating the offense. Bilodeau, Booker and Dailey all stepped up scoring, but there will be nights where Dent is going to need to get it through the net.
