The 4 Players Who Will Decide UCLA’s March Madness Run

UCLA has made the 2026 NCAA Tournament as the No. 7 seed in the East Region. It's filled with blue-blood programs and possibly the toughest region in the bracket.

Nonetheless, the way UCLA closed the season down the stretch and in the Big Ten Tournament made the Bruins one of the teams no one wants to see on the schedule. They're finally playing to their potential, making them a dangerous matchup for anybody.

𝑼𝑷 𝑵𝑬𝑿𝑻: 𝑴𝑨𝑹𝑪𝑯 𝑴𝑨𝑫𝑵𝑬𝑺𝑺



The Bruins (23-11) are back in action against UCF (21-11) on Friday at Xfinity Mobile Arena (Philadelphia).



📅: Friday, March 20

⏰: 4:25 p.m. PT (7:25 p.m. ET)

📺: TBS | 📻: AM 790 (KABC)#GoBruins | #MarchMadness🏀 pic.twitter.com/eEtO5B9efH — UCLA Men’s Basketball (@UCLAMBB) March 16, 2026

If they want to make good on this opportunity, these players will be at the center of their March run.

Tyler Bilodeau

It may seem obvious to include the team's leading scorer on this list, but Bilodeau's impact goes beyond the box score. He's the most consistent player on the team, especially in a thin group in the frontcourt. As UCLA's guards continue to play well, he'll be the beneficiary, as long as he can push past the injury he suffered in the Big Ten Tournament.

Mar 13, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) defends against Michigan State Spartans center Carson Cooper (15) during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Without Bilodeau on the floor, there's a noticeable drop-off in the post, and the East region brings plenty of challenges in that department -- from Duke freshman superstar Cameron Boozer to Kansas' Flory Bidunga to experienced tandems for St. John's and Michigan State. If UCLA wants to go on a run, Bilodeau needs to be in the lineup and play consistently.

Donovan Dent

This one may seem obvious as well. Dent has been the catalyst for the Bruins' late-season improvement and run through the Big Ten Tournament. Since mid-February, he's been the primary scorer, putting up more than 20 points three times.

Mar 13, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Donovan Dent (2) shoots against Michigan State Spartans forward Coen Carr (55) during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

As the Bruins navigate the NCAA Tournament, the ball will be in his hands as he guides the offense, getting his share of points and finding open looks for the secondary options. UCLA will need that because it has struggled when he doesn't put up big numbers.

However, his defense has improved as well. He's had multiple steals in six games since late-January. Plus, he has previous Tournament experience.

UCLA guard Trent Perry (0) celebrates a 3-pointer against Michigan State during the first half of Big Ten tournament quarterfinal at United Center in Chicago on Friday, March 13, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Trent Perry

There's been no better development in the UCLA program this season than the emergence of sophomore guard Trent Perry, who entered the starting lineup for an injured Skyy Clark early in Big Ten play and never looked back. He instantly became a vital part of the offense when the team was questioning who could help Bildodeau carry the load in Clark's absence.

Mar 14, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Trent Perry (0) shoots against the Purdue Boilermakers during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Since that time, Perry has put up double-digit point totals 18 times and is now the third-leading scorer on the UCLA team.

As March progresses, his most critical roles are as a secondary ball-handler and secondary scoring option. Dent will be the primary option, but if the senior struggles at any point, Perry will be one of the top options to pick up the slack.

Xavier Booker

Mar 14, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; UCLA Bruins center Xavier Booker (1) dunks the ball on Purdue Boilermakers forward Trey Kaufman-Renn (4) during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

There may be no more inconsistent and polarizing player in basketball than former McDonald's All-American and five-star high school recruit Xavier Booker. He's the other critical member of the thin frontcourt with Bilodeau, coming off the bench.

Booker has been known as a "stretch big" throughout his career, meaning he has an unusual shooting ability (for the position) to stretch the opposing defense and free up space inside. However, it only works when he's knocking down shots.

Mar 14, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; UCLA Bruins center Xavier Booker (1) reacts after making a three point basket against the Purdue Boilermakers during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

That's been feast or famine for the junior during his three collegiate seasons, but for UCLA to make a run in the Tournament, there's bound to be moments where the Bruins will need Booker to step up.

Mar 3, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Cale Jacobsen (31) tries to score on UCLA Bruins forward Xavier Booker (1) during the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

The most significant part of his game that needs improvement is his defense. He has the size, length, and athleticism to be an elite defender, but often ends up out of place or overpowered. He also needs to have more of an inside presence offensively, especially with the physical challenges the potential opposing bigs in this region present.