UCLA Football: Gabriel Murphy's First NFL Home Is Now Official
The UCLA Bruins football program sent multiple players to this year's NFL Draft, led by star pass rusher Laiatu Latu. However, there were others who would be entering the league, even if they weren't drafted during the seven rounds.
Linebacker Gabriel Murphy was one of those players who wasn't drafted, even though he put together a nice career with the Bruins. Last season with UCLA, Murphy posted 38 total tackles and put up eight sacks on the season.
He will be in the NFL next season after signing with the Minnesota Vikings as an un-drafted free agent. Landing in Minnesota could end up being a nice spot for Murphy, giving the Vikings a player with a chip on his shoulder after being passed over.
If Murphy can put together some strong performances in training camp and the preseason, he may be able to see the field during the regular season. The NFL rewards those who play well, even if they weren't a high draft pick.
But the fight to get onto the field will be tougher for Murphy due to that fact. Minnesota will need to see something special in him and his work starts now. Murphy has all the talent to become a valuable piece for a team but just needs a chance to really show what he can do.
