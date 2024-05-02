UCLA Women’s Basketball: All-Pac-12 Rival Transfers to Bruins
The UCLA women's basketball team is loading up this offseason after reaching the Sweet Sixteen for the second consecutive season. UCLA is looking to push forward even more heading into next year and they smell blood around college basketball.
The Bruins landed former Oregon State forward Timea Gardiner in the transfer portal, giving them another star to work around. Gardiner was an All-Pac 12 player and should now help the Bruins out immensely.
During her freshman season, she was limited to only 15 games because of blood clot issues. But thankfully, she is past that and was able to put together a solid sophomore year.
She helped the Beavers reach the Elite Eight this past season, averaging 11.6 points and 7.0 rebounds per game. Gardiner also hit 39.5 percent of his three-point attempts this year, showing off her range from beyond the arch.
The newest member of the Bruins now joins Kiki Rice and Lauren Betts in their quest to bring UCLA a title. The Bruins were one of the better teams around the nation last season and now have loaded up even more.
