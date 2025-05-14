UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast: Three-Team Race for Big Ten Title Enters Final Weekend

Ok, amended no. 1 seed scenarios:



-Iowa: sweep … OR win 2/3 + UCLA goes 1-2 vs Northwestern



-UCLA: win 2/3 vs NW + UO wins 2/3 … OR sweep + UO/Iowa win 2/3.



-UO: sweep + UCLA does not sweep



UCLA wins tiebreaker over Iowa. Oregon owns tiebreaker over UCLA. https://t.co/9GtXAcImN2