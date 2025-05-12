Bruins' John Savage Reaches New Career Milestone
With the No. 18 UCLA Bruins (37-14, 20-7) earning a 9-1 win over the Illinois Fighting Illini on the road Saturday, head coach John Savage achieved an incredible coaching milestone. Savage earned his 800th career win as a head coach in collegiate baseball, dating back to the early 2000s.
Savage began his head coaching career with UC Irvine in 2002, earning 88 wins with the Anteaters before becoming the Bruins' head man in 2005. In 21 years with UCLA, Savage has earned an astounding total of 713 wins (801 career) following Sunday's sweeping victory over the Illini.
As he breaks into his third decade as the Bruins' head coach, Savage has racked up the program accolades, making UCLA one of the most coveted brands in the sport.
He has led the Bruins to 13 NCAA Tournament appearances, three College World Series appearances, and an NCAA Championship in 2013 with an incredible 49-17 record. He has also won the Pac-12 championship four times, Pac-12 coach of the year twice and 2013 Coach of the Year.
The Reno, Nevada native has been in college baseball since 1992, following a brief high school coaching stint and three years of independent professional baseball as a pitcher. He has pulled off some incredible achievements since becoming the Bruins' head coach, and he is the perfect man for the job.
As Savage nears the end of his 21st season with UCLA, he is seeking to take his program back to another College World Series and a Big Ten championship in his debut season in the new conference.
The Bruins are one game back of first place in the standings, and if they were to pull out the comeback title, it would be Savage's fifth conference title, making his way towards 900 career wins. He already eclipsed 700 career wins with the Bruins earlier this season.
At 60 years old, there is a strong chance that Savage continues to be the Bruins' skipper for years to come, turning UCLA from a Pac-12 powerhouse to a dominant force in the Big Ten. His coaching style and ability to recruit the country's top talent are what make him such a special leader for the program.
