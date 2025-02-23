Thriving Bruins Await First-Ever Big Ten Matchup
The UCLA Bruins (5-1) have jumped out to a sensational start to the season, winning five of their first six games. They will match up with another one of the Big Ten's top teams in the first-ever matchup in their new conference when they face the Michigan State Spartans (6-0) on Sunday morning.
The Bruins got off to an impressive 4-0 start, playing four straight home games, including a three-game sweep against Cal-Poly Mustangs and a single-game victory over the BYU Cougars. They are currently 1-1 on the road, playing in the Kleberg Bank College Classic in Corpus Christi, Tex.
After a disappointing loss to a winless Texas A&M Corpus Christi team, head coach John Savage's club responded well with a late comeback victory over the Washington State Cougars on Saturday afternoon.
Trailing 6-1 heading into the eighth inning, UCLA scored six runs in the final two frames, including a walk-off base on balls to junior outfielder Jarrod Hocking with the bases loaded. The Bruins walked off for the first time this season and will seek to keep their momentum against the Spartans.
Both Michigan State and UCLA are ranked inside the top five in the Big Ten in terms of overall record, as the Spartans have gotten out to their best start since 2017. The contest will not count towards the conference record, but it is a great introduction for the Bruins to experience Big Ten competition.
The Spartans have dispatched every one of their opponents so far this year, outscoring all six teams by a combined score of 31-9. They have elite pitching and defensive talent but are struggling at the plate. They possess the fourth-worst Big Ten batting average (.216) and just 29 total hits (17th).
On the other hand, UCLA is fourth in the conference in total hits (58), second in RBIs (58), second in runs scored (62), and the most walks (47). On the other side of the diamond, the Bruins rank second in ERA (1.87), third in strikeouts (55), and fourth in batting average against (.184).
It will be the only matchup this season between the two teams, as they will not meet again down the road. Regardless, this is a battle of two of the Big Ten's best and will give us an early look at who is a legitimate title contender this season. First pitch is set for 11:45 a.m. ET / 8:45 a.m. PT.
