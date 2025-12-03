UCLA Four-Star Safety Commit Flips to Texas

The Early National Signing Period for the 2026 class is here, and recruits all across the country are set to make their commitments official in the next few days.

While UCLA has been mainly hearing good news on the recruiting trail heading into signing day, the Bruins' class took a hit last night. A four-star safety who was one of the program's highest-rated commits flipped his commitment from UCLA to Texas.

Four-Star UCLA Safety Commit Flips to Texas

On Dec. 2, Rivals' Hayes Fawcett reported that Toray Davis, a four-star saftey prospect form Fairview High School in Boulder, Colorado, would be flipping his commitment from the Bruins to Texas.

BREAKING: Four-Star Safety Toray Davis has Flipped his Commitment from UCLA to Texas, he tells me for @rivals



The 6’2 190 S from Boulder, CO had been Committed to the Bruins since June



“Truly blessed, Hook ‘em🤘🏾”https://t.co/m1kTSsqFRL pic.twitter.com/gtrfFwsLVb — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) December 2, 2025

Davis had been committed to UCLA since June and stayed loyal to the Bruins throughout the fall, even after the program parted ways with former head coach DeShaun Foster.

While Davis didn't decommit, other schools began pursuing him, with Iowa, Wisconsin, Arizona State, Indiana, Texas, and Washington all offering after Foster's firing. On Nov. 27, UCLA On SI reported that the young safety would be taking an official visit with the Longhorns during their game against Texas A&M last weekend, and his trip to Austin was enough for Texas to sway him away from the Bruins.

Oct 25, 2025; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; A Texas Longhorns helmet sits on the field prior to the game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Heading into his visit with Texas, Davis spoke with Rivals' Greg Biggins about his recruitment. He explained that while he was still committed to UCLA, the unknown coaching situation was leading him to look at other options.

“I’m still committed [to UCLA], I never backed off,” Davis told Biggins. “It’s tough not knowing the coaching situation right now so that’s why I’m taking some visits, I have to keep my options open.”

Holy Cross head coach Bob Chesney runs onto the field with the team for their homecoming game versus Colgate University on Saturday September 23, 2023 at Fitton Field in Worcester. | Photo/Alan Arsenault / USA TODAY NETWORK

Davis' flip came after the reports that the Bruins had hired Bob Chesney as their next head coach, but it appears that the hire wasn't enough for him to want to stay with UCLA.

Losing Davis is a significant setback for UCLA's 2026 class. Rivals' industry rankings list him as the No. 374 overall player nationally, the No. 33 safety, and the No. 4 prospect from Colorado. He was one of five four-star prospects that the Bruins had, and with his departure, their class now ranks 54th in the country.

There's a chance that Davis isn't the only four-star UCLA commit who could flip before Early National Signing Day, as four-star EDGE commit Carter Gooden has also been heavily involved in flip rumors.

While UCLA's recruiting staff did an excellent job of rebuilding the Bruins' 2026 class following Foster's firing, the next 48 hours could prove disastrous for the program.

