Four-Star Defensive Lineman Decommits from UCLA

It's safe to say that after a successful few weeks leading up to it, the early national signing period for the 2026 class has not gone UCLA's way.

On Wednesday, the Bruins saw three of their highest-rated commits flip to other programs, and their luck worsened on Thursday as a four-star defensive lineman decommitted from the program and reopened his recruitment.

Bruins lose Four-Star Defensive Lineman

On Dec. 4, Rivals reported that Anthony Jones, a four-star defensive lineman from Crean Lutheran High School in Irvine, California, had decommitted from UCLA.

Jones has gone back and forth with UCLA throughout his recruitment process. He initially committed to the Bruins in May, but after the program parted ways with former head coach DeShaun Foster, he decommitted from UCLA in September.

After considering his other options throughout the fall, Jones finally decided to recommit to UCLA at the beginning of November. As the early national signing period approached, many expected him to sign with the Bruins for the 2026 class, but on Wednesday, it was announced that he would be delaying his signing.

Then on Thursday, he ultimately decided to decommit from the program. Losing Jones is a big blow to UCLA's 2026 class. Rivals' industry rankings list him as the No. 400 overall player nationally, the No. 43 defensive lineman, and the No. 41 prospect from California.

Despite all the drama UCLA has dealt with during Jones' recruitment, there's still a chance that he winds up recommitting to and signing with the Bruins. However, with the timing of his latest decommitment, it appears that the young defensive lineman is officially looking for a new home.

With Jones's decommitment, UCLA has now lost four top recruits from its 2026 class in the past 48 hours. Toray Davis, a four-star safety from Colorado, flipped to Texas on Tuesday; Carter Gooden, a four-star defensive lineman from Massachusetts, flipped to Tennessee on Wednesday; and Micah Smith, a four-star offensive lineman from Florida, also flipped to Illinois on Wednesday.

UCLA's 2026 class now ranks 97th nationally, according to Rivals, a significant drop-off from its ranking just two or three days ago. Kenneth Moore, a wide receiver prospect from California, is the Bruins' only remaining four-star commit.

With the Bruins' hiring of Bob Chesney as their new head coach, it appears that some of UCLA's top commits reconsidered their commitments to the program before signing and chose to continue their football careers elsewhere.

