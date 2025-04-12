UCLA's Grant Gray Goes Deep in Baseball Debut
Sophomore infielder Grant Gray has made plenty of plays on the football field since arriving at UCLA. Recently, he showed he can deliver on the baseball diamond too.
He made his first career start for the Bruins in a midweek matchup against Loyola Marymount and wasted no time making an impact. In his first at-bat of the night, Gray connected on a pitch and sent it over the left field wall for a two-run home run.
It was his first career hit, and it immediately gave No. 10 UCLA an early boost.
Gray is one of the rare two-sport athletes at the Power Five level, competing as both a wide receiver on the football team and an infielder on the baseball team.
That kind of athleticism was on full display in his debut performance, where his combination of power, poise, and presence stood out from the start.
The Norco native joined the baseball roster this spring and has been working his way into the rotation while balancing football responsibilities.
With injuries and roster shifts opening opportunities for depth players, Gray stepped into the starting lineup and made the most of his chance.
His home run capped a five-run fourth inning for the Bruins. After LMU opened the scoring with a solo shot to begin the frame, UCLA answered with a surge.
Hits from sophomore first baseman Mulivai Levu and sophomore infielder Roman Martin set the table for sophomore catcher Blake Balsz, who drove in two with a single.
Sophomore infielder Cameron Kim added an RBI groundout, then Gray stepped to the plate and crushed a ball over the wall in left-center field, extending UCLA’s lead and electrifying the dugout.
His home run did more than pad a box score. It signaled his readiness to compete, even in one of the nation’s most demanding athletic environments. Juggling football and baseball at UCLA requires physical talent, discipline, and a relentless work ethic.
Gray has embraced the challenge and now has the results to show for it.
His addition adds another layer of depth to a UCLA roster already packed with contributors. Whether his role continues to grow in the weeks ahead remains to be seen, but Gray’s debut was nothing short of a statement.
