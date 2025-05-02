No. 14 Bruins Prepare for Pivotal Series With Bitter Rival
When the crosstown rivalry series arrives, the record books can be tossed out the window as the No. 14 UCLA Bruins (33-11, 16-5) are preparing for a three-game road series against bitter rival, the USC Trojans (30-14, 14-7), There are major implications in terms of Big Ten standings this weekend.
The Bruins are coming off a 7-2 win over the Loyola Marymount Lions on Tuesday night, extending their winning streak to four games after last weekend's conference sweep of Penn State. With not many regular season games left, each of these games means the world, especially in a rivalry.
UCLA already leads the season series, 1-0, as the Bruins took down their arch nemesis in a non-conference battle back in early March, a part of the Southern California College Baseball Classic at Jackie Robinson Stadium. The Bruins took game one of the season series, 5-1.
Bruins star shortstop Roch Cholowsky clubbed two home runs in the win, going 2-for-4 with four RBI's and two runs scored. The pitching staff was just as impressive as sophomore right-hander Landon Stump tossed 4.1 scoreless innings before junior Michael Barnett earned the win.
Despite having a record of 19-33 last year, the Bruins did take two out of three from their bitter rival on the Trojans' home turf. USC ultimately went to the Pac-12 tournament championship, falling to the Arizona Wildcats in the title game. The Bruins hold the all-time series lead at 57-45.
In terms of Big Ten standings, the Bruins and USC are two of the top four teams, and whoever comes out with the series win is going to make immense strides in the standings. UCLA currently sits in second place behind the Iowa Hawkeyes (31-13, 20-4), 2.5 games back of first place.
The Trojans are tied with the No. 6 Oregon Ducks (31-12, 14-7) for third place in the standings. The Trojans will have a chance to recover some ground and move into a top-three spot, while UCLA has an opportunity to draw even close to a Big Ten title, overtaking the Hawkeyes for first place.
Game one is scheduled for Friday at Great Park in Irvine. First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m. PT, 9:30 p.m. ET. Coverage will be provided on Big Ten Plus.
