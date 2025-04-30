Bruins Star Shortstop Earns National Weekly Award
The No. 14 UCLA Bruins (32-11, 16-5) earned a pivotal three-game sweep over the Penn State Nittany Lions (25-17, 12-12), and one Bruin earned a personal accolade as well. Star sophomore shortstop Roch Cholowsky earned the Brooks Wallace Player of the Week Award for his play.
The Brooks Wallace Award is given to the nation's top collegiate shortstop, an award that Cholowsky is currently on the midseason watchlist for. Every week, the Brooks Wallace Award gives out a Player of the Week to the nation's top shortstop. This week, Cholowsky took home the honor.
Cholowsky has taken the Big Ten by storm with his incredible play on both sides of the diamond. This week, his offense shined through, helping him to win the award. It was one of the more impressive stretches for any collegiate player at any level. Cholowsky is that guy and will be for years to come.
In four games last week, Cholowsky went a blazing 7-for-15 with six RBIs, one walk, one intentional walk, one stolen base and five runs scored. Not to mention, the Bruin star hit a home run in each of the three games against Penn State, giving him a three-game home run streak.
With Cholowsky earning two hits in three of the four games, he pushes his current hit streak to seven games. He has 60 total hits this season, 14 of which are doubles and 16 being home runs. He leads the team in all three categories, as well as batting average (.373).
It is hard to argue that any other shortstop in the country was more deserving of the award and it is about time that Cholowsky is recognized for his success. Being just a sophomore, the Chandler, Ariz. native has one more year of college ball before he can declare for the MLB Draft.
If Cholowsky continues on this trajectory, he will surely be a semifinalist or finalist for the Brooks Wallace Award and potentially Golden Spikes Award, given to the best overall player in the country. His impact on UCLA this season has been significant and a big reason why they have 32 wins.
