Where Does UCLA Stand in Latest National Rankings?
The No. 14 UCLA Bruins (37-14, 20-7) made up some ground this week, returning to their 14th national ranking that they held two weeks prior, per D1Baseball.com. After a midweek loss, the Bruins quickly pivoted with a three-game road sweep over the Illinois Fighting Illini (27-22, 12-15).
Friday's Game 1 featured a thrilling comeback victory with UCLA scoring four runs over the final two innings to pull off a 10-9 win that was capped by redshirt sophomore Payton Brennan stealing home in the ninth inning for the go-ahead run.
The next two days of baseball were largely dominated by the Bruin bats. Game 1 on Saturday featured a dominant 9-1 win, highlighted by sophomore first baseman Mulivai Levu going 3-for-5 with three RBIs while sophomore shortstop Roch Cholowsky blasted a solo home run.
Junior right-hander Michael Barnett earned Saturday's start, hurling six strong innings, allowing just one earned run on seven hits, and received the win. He continues to hold the best record in the Big Ten at 9-1, likely to throw once more this weekend to finish up the regular season.
Sunday's Game 3 was an absolute laser show. The Bruins clubbed five home runs to defeat Illinois, led by sophomore infielder Phoenix Call hitting two, ending the game with four RBIs. Cholowsky hit his team-leading 18th homer while Levu and sophomore Roman Martin also homered.
The Bruins are certainly one of the top 15 teams in the country, and despite a rough patch of games spanning the Oregon and USC series, they have found their footing once again facing less familiar Big Ten opponents. They have just three games left in the regular season to make a title push.
With the Bruins' crucial sweep over the Illini this past weekend, they now pull just one game behind the league-leading Iowa Hawkeyes (32-17-1, 21-6) for first place. If the Bruins are able to win at least two games while Iowa loses two this weekend, they will clinch their first-ever Big Ten title.
First pitch for the final regular season series is set for Thursday, May 15 at Jackie Robinson Stadium. UCLA is handedly in the Big Ten Tournament and will be one of the top seeds and could potentially be a host team for the NCAA Regionals when the bracket is announced on Monday, May 26.
Make sure to follow us on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another Bruins news story again.
Let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE