Bruins Off to Impressive Start to Season
The UCLA Bruins (4-0) are one of only 50 teams in the country that still possess an undefeated record as they disposed of their last two opponents over the past week. They dominated three of their four wins, proving to be a talented team entering their first Big Ten season.
The Bruins have played every game at home so far, being one of the select locations in the country that has satisfying weather to play baseball at this time of the year. They began the 2025 campaign with a three-game series against the Cal-Poly Mustangs, sweeping them on consecutive days.
After a 3-2 win on opening night where the Bruins hung in the final innings, they won their next three games by a combined score of 49-6. The next two contests against the Mustangs resulted in 18-2 and 16-0 final scores.
Sophomore first baseman Mulivai Levu tore up the opening series, making quite the impression in his second collegiate season. Levu had at least one hit in each of the first three games of the year, including two home runs. He has totaled six hits and nine RBIs in his first four games.
Tuesday night would feature the Bruins' first Power Four opponent as the BYU Cougars came to Jackie Robinson Stadium. After trailing after the first five innings, UCLA posted 13 runs in the final four innings, cruising to a 15-4 win.
Redshirt senior outfielder AJ Salgado had the big swing of the week, drilling a grand slam home run out to right field, extending the Bruins lead to 10 in the seventh inning. Salgado has posted six RBIs on three total hits, seeking to finish his collegiate career on a high note.
The pitching staff was just as impressive, allowing just five earned runs in 36 total innings. Freshman right-hander Wylan Moss has emerged as the team's strikeout leader with 11.
Moss earned a five-out save in the season opener against the Mustangs which led him to his first collegiate start against the Cougars. The freshman pitcher tossed four innings, allowing just one run on one hit while walking two and striking out six.
It marked the second time in the past three seasons that the Bruins have started the year 4-0. Dominance such as is similar to the 2023 season when UCLA started 4-0 and finished with 28-24-1 record and earning a spot in the Pac-12 Tournament.
Next, the Bruins will travel to the Lone Star State to take on the Texas A&M Corpus Christi Islanders (0-4) in the Kleberg Bank Classic at Whataburger Field in Corpus Christie, Texas on Friday. UCLA will face Washington State and Michigan State on that same trip.
