REPORT: Bruins' Shortstop Given Impressive Top 10 Ranking
The UCLA Bruins are preparing for a rebound season in 2025 after an underwhelming season a year ago. Sophomore shortstop Roch Cholowsky has received some high praise prior to the season and looks to have another strong showing as one of the younger Bruins on the roster.
According to D1Baseball's preseason player rankings at the shortstop position, Cholowsky is ranked ninth out of the top 50 at the D-I level. He is the featured star on a UCLA team that finished 19-33 last season with a 9-21 conference record in their final year with the Pac-12.
In his freshman year, Cholowsky earned multiple awards for an impressive first season with the Bruins. He was named a 2024 Freshman All-American and Pac-12 All-Conference Honorable Mention while playing a mix of third base and shortstop throughout the year.
The Chandler, Arizona native led the team in several categories, including batting average (.308), hits (61), total bases (99) and home runs (eight). He stole six bases in seven tries while walking 24 times and striking out in 34 plate appearances. This kid is the real deal and a major highlight for UCLA.
Cholowsky's defense was just as good as his offense, holding a .921 fielding percentage with just 14 errors in 52 games played. There is no surprise that he is revered as one of the top players at his position after a standout freshman season and high expectations in his second year of college ball.
There is a strong baseball presence in Cholowsky's family as his father, Dan, was selected in the 1991 MLB Draft by the St. Louis Cardinals and played eight seasons of minor league baseball. His uncle, Bill, attended UCLA which may have played a role in his decision to become a Bruin.
"It's been my dream school since I was young," Roch said prior to his freshman season. "I love Westwood and everything it has to offer. The coaching staff and the history of the program made it an easy decision for me."
The Bruins will kick off the season on Friday, Feb.14, at home against Cal Poly State. They will square off with their first Big Ten opponent just over a week later when they face the Michigan State Spartans in the Kleberg Bank Classic at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi on Feb. 23.
