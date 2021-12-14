UCLA Baseball Announces 2022 Schedule, Inaugural Pac-12 Tournament on the Slate

With a new format to the Pac-12's baseball schedule, the Bruins have released their new-look slate for the upcoming season.

UCLA baseball unveiled its 2022 schedule on Monday, with game action getting started Feb. 18 with a three-game series against CSUN. The 55-game regular season will wrap up May 21 against Oregon State before the first-ever Pac-12 Baseball Tournament on May 25.

"We're really excited about our schedule for the upcoming season," said coach John Savage. "We think it will be a good test for our club – both inside and outside of league play – as we work to secure a spot in the NCAA Tournament."

The first time the Bruins will take the diamond, though, will be the alumni game Feb. 5. The program did not hold an alumni game in 2021, making this the first contest between the current and former Bruins in two years.

The opening nine games of the regular season will all be at Jackie Robinson Stadium, with weekend series against CSUN and UC Riverside supplemented by some midweek games versus Pepperdine, Omaha and Long Beach State.

After that season-opening homestand, UCLA will compete in the Shriners Hospitals for Children College Classic from March 4 to 6 at Minute Maid Park in Houston. Baylor, Oklahoma and Texas will be on the slate that weekend, then the Bruins will return home for a midweek game against Cal State Fullerton and series against crosstown rival USC and Harvard.

Then spring break hits and the true road games start popping up.

Twelve of the next 20 contests will come away from Jackie Robinson Stadium, starting with a Tuesday night game against Loyola Marymount, then a road trip to Arizona. A quick trip back to Westwood for a game against UC Santa Barbara, a series against Oregon and another game against LMU.

The Utah series will be in Salt Lake City the following weekend, then a game at Pepperdine, a home series against Stanford, a game at UC Santa Barbara and a road series at Cal. To round out April, UCLA will host UC Irvine and then a series versus Arizona State.

Series against Washington, Washington State and Oregon State mark an end to the regular season, sandwiching midweek matchups versus Long Beach State, Cal State Fullerton and UC Irvine.

The Pac-12 announced it would be joining the other power conferences by adding a conference tournament in place of a regular season series to end the year, now opening the door for a regular season and tournament Pac-12 champion. That will run from May 25 to 29, and the NCAA tournament field will be announced in full on May 30.

UCLA will be sporting a new look this season in more ways than one – not only will the Bruins be donning Nike jerseys for the first time, but they'll also be without the 10 players selected in last summer's MLB Draft. Savage has reeled in another crew of highly-rated recruits to take their place, though, and they'll be making their debuts this spring at Jackie Robinson Stadium.

The full 2022 schedule can be found HERE.

