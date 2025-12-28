Skyy Clark Goes Back And Forth As A Star After UC Riverside Victory

UCLA has become 10-3 after their win against UC Riverside, and they have reached their record lead by star Tyler Bilodeau.

Bilodeau has been the biggest reason for the team's success , being a monster in shooting, as well as filling the mostly vacant role of a big man well in their growth against the Highlanders.

However, for the team to consistently perform and win games, especially against tough opponents like Gonzaga, there must be another star at Bilodeau's side to take some of the weight off his shoulders.

One of the best candidates to fill that role of stardom is Skyy Clark, who can elevate the Bruins when he plays well, but also drag them down a bit when he struggles.

He showed star potential two games ago against Cal Poly , where he had 30 points in his time on the court, so was he able to show it once more against UCLA's most recent opponent?

How Skyy Clark Performed Against UC Riverside: An Small Step Back

Unfortunately, Clark is often a bit inconsistent on the court, and that issue prevailed against the Highlanders, as even though he had dropped 30 points a game ago, he only attained 14 in total.

The step back in performance can easily be attributed to a few factors, and though they cannot make up for the mistakes he still made, they can at least provide some leeway.

To begin with, Clark attempted a total of 17 shots in which he made only six, something that cannot be excused, especially with his 0-3 three-point shooting.

However, all players have off nights, and when he gets more shots to take he thrives such as when he exploded against the Mustangs where he rattled off 31 attempts in which he made 16.

Furthermore, the pace and intensity of the match against the Highlanders was vastly different for Clark compared to their game against Cal Poly.

Against the Mustangs, although the game was generally not close, the Bruins won by 21, 11 less than their win against UC Riverside, a substantial difference with Clark scoring 16 less.

The team was able to easily handle the Highlanders without him, something that wasn't as much the case against Cal Poly, and that kind of ease can cause numbers to take a toll.

The idea can be thought off as resting a player for most of the game. Since the team is already winning, his impact will be much less important in theory; therefore, his focus will be broken and shooting will falter.

Skyy Clark could become a star someday and fill the role that UCLA desperately needs, but he took a small step back against UC Riverside for understandable but unacceptable reasons, and something will have to change in their next match.

