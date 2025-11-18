B1G Blood Drive: How to Get a Free UCLA T-Shirt
The Big Ten Conference is partnering with healthcare provider Abbott to launch the "We Give Blood" competition, a contest among all Big Ten schools, including the UCLA Bruins, urging fans to donate blood and tackle the national blood shortage.
Abbott and the conference are imploring all Bruins fans to give their favorite school yet another edge over the competition, while also getting a free shirt.
Help UCLA Win a $1 Million Grant from Abbott
Not only can fans, students and alumni aid in helping the Bruins compete against many of their Big Ten foes, they can also help the university receive a $1 million grant from Abbott, along with receiving the free shirt.
The competition runs from Aug. 27 to Dec. 5, 2025. The school with the most donations will receive the hefty grant supporting community health initiatives. The winning school will be announced at the Big Ten Football Championship game on Dec. 6.
After donating, you can claim your free limited edition Homefield T-shirt.
How to Donate
- Donate Blood: Give blood at any donation center or blood drive across the country before December 5.
- Where: You can find a blood center near you at BigTen.org/Abbott
- Log Your Donation: Help UCLA win by logging your donation
- Submit proof of your donation (or attempt to donate) by:
- Uploading it at BigTen.org/Abbott
- Or texting DONATE to 222688
How to Claim Free UCLA Shirt
Once you've completed the instructions and logged your donation, you'll then receive an email showing you how to claim your limited-edition Homefield Bruins T-shirt. The T-shirts are available while supplies last.
Where The Competition Stands Now
Since the competition started in August, UCLA has needed to make up some considerable ground. At the time of this publishing, the Bruins have just 2,190 of the 194,832 donations across all 18 Big Ten schools.
Wisconsin (11,581) and Nebraska (11,547) are currently dueling for the top spot down the stretch of the competition.
Why Abbott and Big Ten Launched the Competition
- The U.S. is facing a critical blood shortage, with some centers reporting a supply of less than 1 day.
- Young donor participation has declined sharply in recent years.
- Blood is needed every two seconds for trauma victims, new mothers, cancer patients, and more.
- The campaign aims to inspire a new generation of lifelong blood donors by leveraging college pride and competition.
- One donation can save up to three lives and blood is needed every two seconds in the U.S.
