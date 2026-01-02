3 Keys for UCLA Against Iowa

The Bruins are set to face off against a very tough No. 25 Iowa team, here is everything you need to know.

The Bruins have a sound opportunity to takedown their first ranked team in 333 days in Iowa . The Hawkeyes have proven that they deserve to be ranked, meaning this game will be far from easy for the blue and gold.

Numbers You Need to Know

Dec 19, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin reacts on the sideline during the second half against the Cal Poly Mustangs at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The Bruins on paper actually match up very well. UCLA this season is averaging 81.7 points per game, while giving up just 68.9 points per game. UCLA has score 90 in their last three, hoping they can keep this offensive momentum against Iowa. Tyler Bilodeau will play a huge factor in this one.

One of the biggest issues for the Bruins this season has been rebounding, averaging just 33.1 rebounds per game. UCLA is also averaging a decent 16.5 assists per game, a number that has gone up during the last three games. They are also averaging 7.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game.

Dec 29, 2025; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes center Trevin Jirak (27) shoots the ball during the second half against the UMass Lowell River Hawks at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

Iowa's offense has struggled only scoring 81.2 points per game. Defense is where the Hawkeye's really shine, giving up just 60.1 points per game. Rebounding wise UCLA actually has them beat as they are only averaging 31.1 rebounds per game. A stat that could dictate this one.

Iowa has also passed the ball better than the Bruins with 17.5 assists per game. And again their defense has been stellar averaging 8.5 steals per game, in addition to their 2.4 blocks per game. Shooting wise they edge out UCLA with 53% from the field compared to the Bruins 49%.

Keys to the Game

Dec 19, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Cal Poly Mustangs guard Kieran Elliott (4) is defended by UCLA Bruins guard Donovan Dent (2) and forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) during the second half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Iowa's biggest strength this season has been their defensive presence. Outscoring Iowa in this one could prove to be a difficult task for the Bruins, meaning they need to figure out ways to score fast in transition. This also means minimizing turnovers to minimize Iowa's opportunities.

Second-chance points will also prove to be a huge factor in this one, as UCLA for once actually has an edge on the glass. This is something that UCLA has not been very strong at all season, so this game could act as a turning point in that regard.

Dec 6, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin reacts during the first half against the Oregon Ducks at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Overall, the Bruins should have a very solid chance to get a very important confrence win here. If the Bruins can continue their offensive dominance and keep up defensively, the Bruins should be in a good spot. Also expect some of the Bruins' playmakers to have big games here.

