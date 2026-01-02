3 Keys for UCLA Against Iowa
The Bruins are set to face off against a very tough No. 25 Iowa team, here is everything you need to know.
The Bruins have a sound opportunity to takedown their first ranked team in 333 days in Iowa. The Hawkeyes have proven that they deserve to be ranked, meaning this game will be far from easy for the blue and gold.
Numbers You Need to Know
The Bruins on paper actually match up very well. UCLA this season is averaging 81.7 points per game, while giving up just 68.9 points per game. UCLA has score 90 in their last three, hoping they can keep this offensive momentum against Iowa. Tyler Bilodeau will play a huge factor in this one.
One of the biggest issues for the Bruins this season has been rebounding, averaging just 33.1 rebounds per game. UCLA is also averaging a decent 16.5 assists per game, a number that has gone up during the last three games. They are also averaging 7.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game.
Iowa's offense has struggled only scoring 81.2 points per game. Defense is where the Hawkeye's really shine, giving up just 60.1 points per game. Rebounding wise UCLA actually has them beat as they are only averaging 31.1 rebounds per game. A stat that could dictate this one.
Iowa has also passed the ball better than the Bruins with 17.5 assists per game. And again their defense has been stellar averaging 8.5 steals per game, in addition to their 2.4 blocks per game. Shooting wise they edge out UCLA with 53% from the field compared to the Bruins 49%.
Keys to the Game
Iowa's biggest strength this season has been their defensive presence. Outscoring Iowa in this one could prove to be a difficult task for the Bruins, meaning they need to figure out ways to score fast in transition. This also means minimizing turnovers to minimize Iowa's opportunities.
Second-chance points will also prove to be a huge factor in this one, as UCLA for once actually has an edge on the glass. This is something that UCLA has not been very strong at all season, so this game could act as a turning point in that regard.
Overall, the Bruins should have a very solid chance to get a very important confrence win here. If the Bruins can continue their offensive dominance and keep up defensively, the Bruins should be in a good spot. Also expect some of the Bruins' playmakers to have big games here.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI to keep up with every story surrounding UCLA athletics! Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.
Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Bruins when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW
Andrew Ferguson is currently pursuing his sports journalism degree from UNLV. He is turning his lifelong passion for sports into his career.