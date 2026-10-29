3 November Games That Will Define UCLA Basketball’s March Ceiling

UCLA’s November slate isn’t stacked with the toughest of opponents, but it does have a few matchups, including its first, that present very real challenges.

The Bruins have played two exhibition games, and in both matchups UCLA looked like they belong in the top 25. Though matched up against easier talent in both preseason games, the Bruins look as advertised . The depth on this team is promising, and they potentially have one of the best freshmen in the country in Nikola Kusturica.

However, UCLA will be tested in three specific games in November, and how they perform could very well tell us what to expect much later in the season.

Arizona

UCLA starts its 2026-2027 campaign with one of the toughest opponents in the country. Tommy Lloyd and the Arizona Wildcats currently sit at No. 5 in the preseason AP Poll, and are loaded with talent, hoping they can return to the Final Four.

Oct 21, 2026; Kansas City, MO, USA; Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd is interviewed during the big 12 Media Days at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Returning center Motiejus Krivas will potentially be an All-American selection when it’s all said and done, and presents a very real challenge for UCLA’s frontcourt. The Bruins' biggest question defensively comes from their ability to match up in the paint, and Krivas at 7’2” will be a very tough first test.

Saint Mary’s

UCLA will meet Saint Mary’s in the first round of the Rady Children's Invitational in San Diego, California. The Gaels have always had an interesting squad that competes with top programs, but the roster looks comparatively weaker than in previous seasons.

Saint Mary’s will be led by returning point guard Joshua Dent, who averaged 13.2 points per game last season with the Gaels. Dent can score effectively while also creating opportunities for others around him to succeed. The Gaels also had a switch at head coach this offseason, as longtime head coach Randy Bennett left for Arizona State.

Texas

Oct 14, 2026; Birmingham, AL, USA; Texas Longhorns head coach Sean Miller speaks during the SEC Basketball Tipoff at Grand Bohemian Hotel Mountain Brook. Mandatory Credit: Butch Dill-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Playing in the same MTE in San Diego, UCLA will face the winner of the first-round game between Texas and Georgetown. Thanks to the fantastic talent Texas acquired through the transfer portal this offseason, I would highly expect Texas to be the team UCLA faces in the second round. Though UCLA still would have to beat Saint Mary’s to get there.

UCLA will also have the added pressure of playing this game on short notice , as it would come very quickly following the result of the Saint Mary’s matchup in the first round.

Texas will be led by Isaiah Johnson, a highly skilled scorer who came to Texas from Colorado last season, where he averaged 16.9 points and was one of the best point guards in the transfer portal. The Longhorns duo of David Punch and Matas Vokietaitis will be among the best in the country and certainly present a challenge for UCLA.