Big Ten Basketball Power Rankings: Where UCLA Stands

The Bruins are set up to be in one of, if not the hardest, conferences in college basketball this season.

UCLA will play many of the top teams in the country, and as Mick Cronin heads into his eighth season as head coach, this could be one of the toughest schedules he faces.

Mar 22, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin reacts in the second half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That said, let’s look at the first power rankings of the season for the Big Ten, ranking the top five teams that could be in the 2026-27 season.

1. Illinois

Illinois is a contender not only to win the conference but also the National Championship. They did have some key losses, such as Keaton Wagler and Kylan Boswell, but replaced them with significant talent and brought back many key players.

Apr 4, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Brad Underwood reacts against the Connecticut Huskies in the second half during a semifinal of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Their starting backcourt will consist of freshman point guard Quentin Coleman, Providence transfer Stefan Vaaks, and returner Andrej Stojakovic. In the frontcourt, they return David Mirkovic and Tomislav Ivisic.

From top to bottom, this team is one of the best in the country , and head coach Brad Underwood has done a fantastic job with the Illini. I would expect this season to be no different.

2. Michigan State

Michigan State’s head coach Tom Izzo claps during the first basketball practice of the season on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2026, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Tom Izzo’s Spartans are reloaded and will look to make a run at a National Championship. This team is built around star returner Jeremy Fears, a player who could easily become the the best point guard in the nation.

Along with Fears, the Spartans return several key pieces, including Jordan Scott, Coen Carr, and Cam Ward. They also welcome Charlotte transfer Anton Bonke at the center position.

3. Michigan

Michigan guard Trey McKenney (1) cuts a piece of the net as the teams celebrates beating Connecticut to win the NCAA national championship at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Monday, April 6, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Wolverines may have lost their head coach and a flurry of talent, but they reloaded and returned many key pieces to compete at the highest level again.

Returners Elliot Cadeau and Trey McKenney will be the focal point for this team this season, with McKenney a major breakout candidate, in my opinion. Michigan will also welcome back returning guard Roddy Gayle, as well as transfers JP Estrella (Tennessee) and big man Moustapha Thiam, a 7’2” center from Cincinnati.

4. USC

Nov 14, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Southern California Trojans guard Rodney Rice (1) shoots a free throw during the first half of the Hall of Fame Series game against the Illinois State Redbirds at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

USC hasn’t been up to the standard they’ve set over the last couple of years, but I do think they will be at the top of the conference this season.

Highlighting their team this season are returners Alijah Arenas and Rodney Rice. They will no doubt be the focal point of this team and present as one of the best backcourt duos in the conference. Georgetown transfer KJ Lewis, returner Jacob Cofie, and UConn transfer Eric Reibe will likely round out the starting rotation.

5. UCLA

Mar 22, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Trent Perry (0) dribbles the ball against the UConn Huskies in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Bruins rank fifth on my initial power rankings. They could reach much higher, but the questions in the frontcourt keep me from confidently ranking them in the first four spots.

Trent Perry and Jaylen Petty will be among the best guard duos in the sport, in my opinion, and Nikola Kusturica has the potential to be a generational talent for the Bruins. If Mick Cronin can get the most out of this team defensively and the frontcourt performs at a high level, the Bruins could move up quite a few spots.