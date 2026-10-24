How UCLA Basketball Answered Biggest Concern Against Cal Baptist

Throughout the offseason, there's been one area that has been a concern for this UCLA team, and specifically this frontcourt.

However, the Bruins looked fantastic in the exhibition against Cal Baptist, and it looks like that concern may be shrinking heading into the season. The concern was centered around UCLA’s rebounding abilities, and specifically whether this frontcourt could put up efficient enough numbers to survive in the Big Ten.

Xavier Booker Did His Part

Mar 22, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins center Xavier Booker (1) shoots the ball against the UConn Huskies in the second half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Xavier Booker hadn't been the best rebounder so far in his career, and the lack of surrounding height made it a reasonable concern for UCLA fans. However, what we saw in the exhibition against Cal Baptist may have dialed down the concern quite a bit.

In fact, Xavier Booker had a very solid game, both on the offensive end and on the glass. In just his 20 minutes he saw on the court, he was able to get nine total rebounds, a mark that should be near the benchmark for him this season. But he didn't do it alone.

There were multiple pieces on this UCLA team that pitched in, as UCLA won the rebound battle by an astounding 57-29. Eric Dailey Jr. contributed in just about every area of this game, including on the glass. He totaled seven rebounds, including six on the defensive end, in addition to his 25 points.

Kusturica Could Be Difference-Maker

Mar 19, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin speaks with the media before a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nikola Kusturica's length allowed him to grab eight rebounds on the night, as he may be the player who can change the outlook for UCLA's rebounding this season. We've mentioned how Kusturica is an all-around player , and rebounding is a major part of that. He uses his size and length to his advantage, and grabbing impressive rebounds looked completely natural to him in the exhibition matchup.

Auburn transfer Filip Jovic also played his role exceedingly well, grabbing eight rebounds in just 18 minutes. Freshman Joe Philon grabbed seven in 18 minutes as well, being the fifth player on UCLA's roster with seven or more boards on the night.

Granted, it was an exhibition against a much lower-level team, but if what we saw Wednesday night was any indication of what's to come for UCLA, there could be little to no concern about UCLA's rebounding efforts. They have a major test coming up against Arizona, which has one of the best frontcourts in the country. UCLA will need every player to play their part in the opening matchup, as they have a true chance to eliminate this concern for good.