2 Names Standing Out in UCLA's Backup QB Battle
One of UCLA football's toughest position battles through three weeks of training camp isn't even for a starting spot. It's the battle for who is going to back up Nico Iamaleava at quarterback.
As the Bruins returned to Westwood from their two-week stay in Costa Mesa to kick off fall camp, the competition for the position was widely presumed to be open to up to four signal-callers. During Wednesday's media availability, head coach DeShaun Foster (perhaps through a Freudian slip) may have revealed that it's down to two key names -- returner Luke Duncan and Ole Miss transfer Pierce Clarkson.
"It's still up for grabs," Foster said of the backup spot. "I don't want to say that somebody has taken a step forward, but I think that Luke is trying to take advantage of his opportunities. And I would say Pierce is doing the same thing. They're just trying to find a way to really grab it and just run with it. They're both still getting opportunities with the twos."
When asked to clarify if it is officially down to those two, Foster added, "No, there's other guys in there. I just didn't name them."
Towards the beginning of fall camp, Foster detailed what he wants to see out of the player backing up Iamaleava.
"Mostly just to see who is able to command, perform, get the best out of their reps, really," Foster said. "It's a lot of young guys that haven't had any game experience, so we're just going to put them through the ringer, and I'm excited about that."
With that being said, let's break down the two players who appear to be top contedners for that backup quarterback role:
Pierce Clarkson, Redshirt Sophomore
Clarkson comes to UCLA by way of Ole Miss. He was the No. 128 quarterback in the transfer portal despite not finding much of an avenue to playing time with the Rebels. Nonetheless, the former four-star high school recruit is coming back to SoCal and may be good enough to back up Iamaleava.
Luke Duncan, Redshirt Sophomore
Duncan returns to the Bruins after backing up Ethan Garbers last season and not seeing the field at all. Following Garbers' departure, it was widely presumed Duncan would be a prime contender for the starting gig. That was, of course, before the Iamaleava's came into town. Nonetheless, Duncan is still a prominent contender for the second-string.
