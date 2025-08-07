UCLA Transfer Safety Turning Heads as Leader in Fall Camp
Fall camp is a time when a team's Week 1 depth chart begins to take shape. In UCLA's case, with the amount of turnover they endured throughout the offseason, it's a place where players find their voices and leaders emerge.
Look no further than transfer safety Key Lawrence, who has stepped up on the field and vocally through the first week of fall camp in Costa Mesa.
Bruins defensive coordinator Ikaika Malloe had high praise for the redshirt senior transfer in his media availability on Wednesday.
"In the secondary, Key Lawrence is doing a great job," Malloe said. "His leadership skills are stepping up and you can see it carry over to the field, as well as off the field. In the meeting rooms, he's taking a leadership role there, and [players] are holding separate meetings by themselves. They're really taking the initiative to grasp this scheme.
Key Lawrence, #4, Redshirt Senior, 6'1", 200 lbs.
Lawrence is yet another transfer in UCLA's overall secondary group, not just the safeties. He comes to the Bruins by way of Ole Miss, where he missed most of last season. in 2023, he played for Oklahoma and ended the season with 44 tackles, four tackles for loss and two interceptions.
Lawrence is the projected box safety starter and will be one of the most important figures in the Bruins' pass defense this season, amongst an overhauled group of defenders.
The former Sooner joins a revamped and deep Bruins secondary group. Other impact safeties include Arizona State transfer Cole Martin, UCLA returner Croix Stewart and UCF transfer Bryon Threats.
Martin comes to Westwood by way of Arizona State as a redshirt sophomore. He is projected to be UCLA's starting Nickel safety. Martin was a former four-star prospect out of Arizona and made a stop in Oregon before transferring to the Sun Devils last season. He is also the son of UCLA's secondary coach, Demetrice Martin. Cole brings championship pedigree, as he won the Big 12 championship with Arizona State last season.
Stewart is one of UCLA's longest-tenured defensive players, entering his fourth season with the Bruins despite mostly being in a reserve role on defense the last two seasons.
Threats comes to Westwood by way of UCF, where he redshirted last season. Prior to that, he made a considerable impact in three seasons with Cincinnati, playing in 37 games (starting in 19). In 2023, as a true junior, Threats had 57 tackles, six pass breakups, two interceptions and a sack.
