'Older Wins': UCLA HC Details Approach to Team Building
Team building in college basketball is different nowadays than it was just a few years ago, and yet, UCLA head coach Mick Cronin has one philosophy he's stuck with his entire time in Westwood.
The Bruins coach was active in this year's transfer portal, headlined by the acquisition of New Mexico guard and former Mountain West Player of the Year Donovan Dent. Each of the five transfers he brought in are upperclassmen.
"Well, older wins," Cronin said during Tuesday's media availability. "This obviously is still college basketball, but it now mirrors professional sports. You're trying to win every year. In the NBA, they tank, get young, build up like the Thunder. The problem is, you can't do that because, even if you take that approach, they all transfer on you. So, basically, everything's a one-year approach to everything.
"So if you're in a one-year approach, trying to win a title, if you're adding players, you're going to add the oldest, smartest, best players you can. "
Dent was the biggest addition to a team this college basketball offseason. He presents a unique skill as a dynamic point guard that Cronin hasn't had during his tenure with UCLA.
Cronin Believes Dent Changes Everything
Cronin acknowledged that in a sit-down interview with CBS Sports college basketball insider Jon Rothstein early this month.
"Donovan Dent, let's just be [honest], he changes things," Cronin said. "He changes the world for your team offensively. You go into every game knowing that you have a guy that can just dominate on the offensive end. My challenge to him is consistency, work ethic, practice habits -- the things I think will get him to the NBA. ... He definitely changes the world when you have one of the best point guards in the country."
