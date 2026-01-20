2 Keys, 1 Fact to Know Before UCLA Meets #4 Boilermakers

Entering this matchup UCLA is officially in desperation following it's loss to Ohio State.

This season has not gone the way that many fans suspected it would go. However, this could completely change with a win against No. 4 Purdue . While unlikely, this game will be crucial if the Bruins are hoping to be taken seriously.

Number You Need to Know

Jan 10, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin reacts after a play in the second half against the Maryland Terrapins at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Entering this game, UCLA is ranked No. 152 in the nation offensively, scoring a decent 78.2 points per game. While not that impressive, this figure is the best it's ever been since Mick Cronin became head coach. They are doing this while shooing 47.4% from the field, which ranks No. 77 in the nation.

Defensively is where UCLA will most likely lose this game. As on the season they are giving up on average 69.5 points per game which puts them at No. 75 in the nation. A number where the Bruins do not want to be at this point of the season.

Jan 14, 2026; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; UCLA Bruins forward/center Xavier Booker (1) holds the onto the ball as Penn State Nittany Lions forward Ivan Juric (3) defends during the first half at Bryce Jordan Center. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

A massive driver in UCLA's defensive problems this season has been their awful rebounding . On average, the Bruins are pulling in a minuscule 32.2 boards per game, which ranks them at an ugly No. 322 nationally. Not good.

Jan 14, 2026; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers guard Braden Smith (3) defends against Iowa Hawkeyes guard Bennett Stirtz (14) during the second half at Mackey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images | Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

Across the country, Purdue has been great. Which goes without being said, as they rank No. 4 in the country. Offensivley the Boilermakers have been solid, averaging 85.1 points per game. This figure ranks them at No. 45 in the country. They are doing this on 51.3% shooting.

Defensively, Purdue is not that far ahead of UCLA, as they are giving up 68.1 points per game, just 1.4 less than the Bruins. This puts them at No. 53 in the country in points allowed. Rebounding on the other hand could be an issue for UCLA, as the Boilermakers are averaging 37.7 per game.

Keys to the Game

Jan 14, 2026; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers head coach Matt Painter points to the court during the second half against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Mackey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images | Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

While Purdue has been great this season, they have not been perfect. Their sole loss of the season came against No. 9 Iowa State, where the Cyclones would wallop the Boilermakers, winning 81-58. This alone gives UCLA some hope that they can pull of an upset here.

Looking at that game, Iowa State's defense played well. They only allowed Purdue to make 41% of their shots, along with 22% from three. If UCLA hopes to replicate this, it cannot shoot itself in the foot defensively.

Jan 10, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Eric Dailey Jr. (3) soots over Maryland Terrapins guard George Turkson Jr. (11) in the second half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

UCLA’s rebounding has become a major issue this season. That deficiency has allowed opponents to pile up second-chance points, something that simply cannot happen in this matchup if the Bruins want to walk away with a win.

Jan 17, 2026; Columbus, Ohio, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin reacts to a play during the second half against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Value City Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

This game is make-or-break for UCLA’s season. The blueprint has already been laid out by Iowa State, now it’s up to the Bruins to execute it.

Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI to keep up with every story surrounding UCLA athletics! Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE .