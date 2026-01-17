With Purdue Match Looming, UCLA Cannot Lose Focus

UCLA has been able to go on a bit of a win streak in recent games, coming up with victories against Maryland and Penn State, but they have a huge match looming over those victories.

In a matter of days the Bruins will have to play against the #5 ranked Purdue Boilermakers, and even though the game could be the most important of the season they cannot lose focus, players need to step up.

After all, they still have one more game to go before facing Purdue, which will be against Ohio State, and a win against the Buckeyes could mean more for their match against the Boilermakers than losing focus, and there are two big reasons why.

Why UCLA Cannot Lose Focus Despite Purdue: Momentum

Jan 14, 2026; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin reacts to a call during the first half against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Bryce Jordan Center. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

It is no secret that momentum has the biggest weight of all in sports, as the team with momentum that normally couldn't compete against teams like Purdue could then dominate.

Yet the same applies to being without momentum, as going into the game without it will often mean a less than stellar mindset and could lead to poor play.

Jan 14, 2026; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Donovan Dent (2) drives the ball to the basket during the second half against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Bryce Jordan Center. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

So, with Ohio State coming one game before Purdue, the Bruins have the chance to decide whether or not they will go against the Boilermakers with momentum.

If they can win against the Buckeyes, they go forward with a three game win streak and much momentum, but if they lose their chances begin to diminish.

Why UCLA Cannot Lose Focus Despite Purdue: Shifting Stardom

Jan 14, 2026; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions guard Dominick Stewart (7) is fouled by UCLA Bruins forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) while reaching to get the rebound during the second half at Bryce Jordan Center. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

Aside from their pillar in Tyler Bilodeau who proved he could be resilient against the Nittany Lions, UCLA has had a rotating door of who is to be their second star.

One week against Iowa it was Donavan Dent who tried to lead a massive comeback, then a week later Eric Dailey Jr. did the same thing versus Wisconsin due to poor play from Dent.

In their most previous match against Penn State the star was Trent Perry , who had 30 points and an extreme breakout paired alongside Bilodeau.

Jan 14, 2026; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Trent Perry (0) reacts after scoring a basket during the second half against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Bryce Jordan Center. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

The team will need a bona fide star beside Bilodeau in order to take down the elite team that is Purdue, and every week they can get to figure that out is absolutely necessary.

So they cannot lose focus against Ohio State, and they need to find a star that can help lead the team, otherwise the team will have a much harder time competing with the #5 team in the nation.

Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI to keep up with every story surrounding UCLA athletics! Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE .