We are now in the top three of our list of the top 30 UCLA football players for the upcoming 2026-2027 college football season.

One of the biggest problems with last year's Bruins team was the offensive line, which was bad as a unit at protecting the QB and blocking for the running back. With such a poor unit, it led to quarterback Nico Iamaleava being sacked 27 times (fourth-worst in the Big Ten) and to the leading running back, Jalen Berger, having just 364 yards on 81 carries and two touchdowns.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

New head coach Bob Chesney saw the poor unit from last season and went to work, rebuilding the offensive line through the transfer portal. Some of the players like Jordan Davis, Hall Schmidt, and Julian Armella have already been mentioned on our list, while Eugene Brooks was already on the roster last year and was the lone bright spot on the offensive line.

With all the work that Bob Chesney has done, he still needs a center who can be a leader for the offensive line and can be the captain of a newly formed ship. Riley Robell is the perfect captain for James Madison and has followed Chesney to UCLA.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Riley Robell as a High School Recruit

Many of the players on our list were unranked high school players who have had incredible journeys to get to where they are today. For Riley Robell, that is no different, as he is another player who was overlooked and unranked in the 2023 high school class.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

However, what was different about Robell was that he started his career on the defensive line, rather than the offensive line. Playing for Bishop McDevitt in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, Robell would have to work his way up to being a reliable player along the defensive line. Robell would mostly be a depth player along the offensive line as a freshman, as the Crusaders had many upperclassmen along the line already.

Once his sophomore season came, Robell would be a starter along the line for the Crusaders, and would show flashes with 37 total tackles, 3.5 tackles for a loss, and a sack in just six games due to a shortened season because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

His junior season would be his true breakout year, as he would be an official starter for the Crusaders for a full season. Being looked at as a star player along the defensive line, Robell did not disappoint as he finished the year with 84 total tackles with an incredible 29 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks. With his impressive season, Robell earned 2021 First Team All-State and First Team All-Mid Penn Keystone Conference honors.

In his senior year with the Crusaders, he had a down statistical year with 68 tackles, 26 tackles for loss, and just three sacks. However, he would still be named First Team All-Mid Penn Keystone Conference. He would be a key player who helped lead the Crusaders to their first state championship since 1995 with a dominating 41-18 victory over Aliquippa High School.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Even with his great seasons with the Crusaders, it wasn't enough to earn a ranking on high school recruiting sites such as 247Sports, which had him as a zero-star recruit. Although he would still receive interest from schools like Buffalo, Colgate, and Kent State, Robell would commit to James Madison to play for the then-head coach Curt Cignetti.

Robell With James Madison

Dec 9, 2025; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Bob Chesney is introduced as UCLA Bruins football coach at press conference at Renee Luskin Conference Center Centennial Ballroom. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With Riley Robell being an unranked player from the 2023 class, it would be tough for him to get onto the field, especially since James Madison was competing for a Sun Belt Championship and finished with an 11-1 record on the year. With that in mind, Robell would utilize his redshirt season to gain an extra year of eligibility.

Heading into his sophomore year, he would stay with James Madison as Curt Cignetti left to be the head coach of Indiana. With new head coach Bob Chesney, Robell would move from the defensive line to the offensive line as an interior lineman. In his first year seeing action on the field, he would appear in six games and would even start in a game as a left guard.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; A general overall view of helmets at the line of scrimmage as UCLA Bruins center Riley Robell (50) snaps the ball during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Then, heading into his third year with James Madison, Robell would have an increased role along the offensive line. Robell would be the full-time right guard, starting in 11 of the 13 games, and would be a key run blocker, helping the Dukes become one of the best rushing teams in college football.

Robell would be a major contributor to James Madison being ranked sixth in rushing, ninth in scoring, and second in time of possession. Robell would also be named to the Second Team All-Sun Belt as an offensive lineman and would help James Madison win another Sun Belt Championship and make an appearance in the College Football Playoff.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins offensive coordinator Dean Kennedy during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Robell’s New Role With UCLA

After the Dukes' season ended, Bob Chesney would take the head coaching position at UCLA, which was seeking a new coach after a disastrous 3-9 season led to the firing of DeShaun Foster. With Chesney as the Bruins' head coach, Robell would follow him, as he did not want to have his third head coach in his four years of college football.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; A general overall view of helmets at the line of scrimmage as UCLA Bruins center Riley Robell (50) snaps the ball during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bob Chesney also brought in running back Wayne Knight, one of the top running backs in the transfer portal, who greatly benefited from running behind Robell. With Robell coming to UCLA, he will most likely line up as a center, as he is the most experienced with what Bob Chesney wants from his offensive line, and he is a quality backup center for James Madison whenever he is asked to step in.

Moving from defensive line to offensive line is a very difficult transition for any player, and for Robell to become one of the better offensive linemen in college football is astonishing. Robell has proven to be a very reliable player along the offensive line during his past two seasons playing under Bob Chesney, and he will be one of the leaders for the Bruins and a player who could potentially be a day two draft pick with a great season with the Bruins.