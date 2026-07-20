Ranking Every UCLA Position Group Entering Fall Camp
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Bob Chesney has come in and completely overturned the UCLA football roster for the upcoming 2026 college football season.
Chesney brought in one of the best transfer classes in the country, ranking 11th according to Rivals. With a total of 42 players added from the portal and 20 incoming freshmen, UCLA will have a lot of new faces on the roster.
With so many new faces on the roster, the position groups will look very different as well, and with that in mind, let's look at and rank the position groups from worst to best.
7. Quarterback
The biggest reason the quarterback is “worst” is the disappointment Nico Iamaleava caused last season. After leaving Tennessee and coming to UCLA, Nico Iamaleava had a season he would love to forget with just under 2,000 passing yards, 13 touchdowns, and seven interceptions. Iamaleava is very talented as a quarterback, but is in a prove-it year and will need to have a good season for UCLA to be in a bowl game.
6. Running Back
Wayne Knight followed Chesney from James Madison after having a breakout season. Knight finished last season with 1,373 rushing yards and nine touchdowns to help lead the offense to a College Football Playoff appearance. UCLA will also have Jaivian Thoms and Anthony Woods, who combined for over 500 yards rushing, and will be great backups for Knight.
5. Defensive Line
UCLA’s defensive line last season was abysmal, with just 10 total sacks and 40 tackles for loss. Chesney brought in players like Sahir West and Aiden Gobaira, who had great seasons with James Madison last year along the edge. Chesney also brought in interior defensive lineman Darold DeNgohe and Maxwell Roy to make sure that opposing running backs don't get through the tackles.
4. Offensive Line
Just like the defensive line, UCLA’s offensive line was also abysmal, as they allowed Nico Iamaleava to get sacked 27 times. Chesney upgraded with new tackles in Jordan Davis and Hall Shmidt while keeping Eugene Brooks and giving him help along the interior with Riley Robell.
3. Linebacker
UCLA's linebacking core is a very physical group that can both rush the passer and stop the run. Players like Jalen Woods and Sammy Omosigho are among the best run defenders in the Big Ten, while Ryan McCulloch and Scott Taylor are able to rush the passer effectively.
2. Wide Receiver
The Bruins were not a good receiving unit last year, but now it's one of the best in the Big Ten. Leland Smith and Landon Ellis are bringing stability along the outside, while Brian Rowe Jr. is the most talented player in the room. With those three, along with good depth from Semaj Morgan and Aidan Mizell, the Bruins could have multiple players with over 200 yards receiving, with the top two over 750 yards.
1. Secondary
The secondary was the best part of the Bruins' defense last year, led by Cole Martin and Scooter Jackson. All Chesney has done is add more to that group and has made it better with DJ Barksdale, Dante Lovett, and Tao Johnson. With this group in the secondary, the Bruins might have one of the best secondary units in the Big Ten.
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Luke Joseph is the Beat Writer for UCLA On SI and a graduate of Michigan State University with a degree in journalism. Drawing on his extensive knowledge of sports and commitment to storytelling, he brings the latest news with insight and expertise.