Ranking Every UCLA Position Group Entering Fall Camp

Bob Chesney has come in and completely overturned the UCLA football roster for the upcoming 2026 college football season.

Chesney brought in one of the best transfer classes in the country, ranking 11th according to Rivals. With a total of 42 players added from the portal and 20 incoming freshmen, UCLA will have a lot of new faces on the roster.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With so many new faces on the roster, the position groups will look very different as well, and with that in mind, let's look at and rank the position groups from worst to best.

7. Quarterback

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) throws the ball during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The biggest reason the quarterback is “worst” is the disappointment Nico Iamaleava caused last season. After leaving Tennessee and coming to UCLA, Nico Iamaleava had a season he would love to forget with just under 2,000 passing yards, 13 touchdowns, and seven interceptions. Iamaleava is very talented as a quarterback, but is in a prove-it year and will need to have a good season for UCLA to be in a bowl game.

6. Running Back

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; James Madison Dukes running back Wayne Knight (3) rushes as Oregon Ducks defensive back Aaron Flowers (21) defends during the second quarter at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wayne Knight followed Chesney from James Madison after having a breakout season. Knight finished last season with 1,373 rushing yards and nine touchdowns to help lead the offense to a College Football Playoff appearance. UCLA will also have Jaivian Thoms and Anthony Woods, who combined for over 500 yards rushing, and will be great backups for Knight.

5. Defensive Line

Sep 5, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; James Madison Dukes defensive end Sahir West (15) reacts during the second half against the Louisville Cardinals at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

UCLA’s defensive line last season was abysmal, with just 10 total sacks and 40 tackles for loss. Chesney brought in players like Sahir West and Aiden Gobaira, who had great seasons with James Madison last year along the edge. Chesney also brought in interior defensive lineman Darold DeNgohe and Maxwell Roy to make sure that opposing running backs don't get through the tackles.

4. Offensive Line

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; A general overall view of helmets at the line of scrimmage as UCLA Bruins center Riley Robell (50) snaps the ball during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Just like the defensive line, UCLA’s offensive line was also abysmal, as they allowed Nico Iamaleava to get sacked 27 times. Chesney upgraded with new tackles in Jordan Davis and Hall Shmidt while keeping Eugene Brooks and giving him help along the interior with Riley Robell.

3. Linebacker

Oct 25, 2025; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma Sooners linebacker Kendal Daniels (5) celebrates with Oklahoma Sooners linebacker Sammy Omosigho (7) and Oklahoma Sooners defensive back Reggie Powers III (13) during the second half against the Ole Miss Rebels at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

UCLA's linebacking core is a very physical group that can both rush the passer and stop the run. Players like Jalen Woods and Sammy Omosigho are among the best run defenders in the Big Ten, while Ryan McCulloch and Scott Taylor are able to rush the passer effectively.

2. Wide Receiver

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; James Madison Dukes wide receiver Landon Ellis (13) runs after making a catch as Oregon Ducks defensive back Theran Johnson (5) defends during the second quarter at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Bruins were not a good receiving unit last year, but now it's one of the best in the Big Ten. Leland Smith and Landon Ellis are bringing stability along the outside, while Brian Rowe Jr. is the most talented player in the room. With those three, along with good depth from Semaj Morgan and Aidan Mizell, the Bruins could have multiple players with over 200 yards receiving, with the top two over 750 yards.

1. Secondary

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Jeremiah McClellan (11) makes a catch for a touchdown as James Madison Dukes defensive back DJ Barksdale (32) defends during the second quarter at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The secondary was the best part of the Bruins' defense last year, led by Cole Martin and Scooter Jackson. All Chesney has done is add more to that group and has made it better with DJ Barksdale, Dante Lovett, and Tao Johnson. With this group in the secondary, the Bruins might have one of the best secondary units in the Big Ten.