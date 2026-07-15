How UCLA Football Can Prove Doubters Wrong in 2026

UCLA football is entering a new era under Bob Chesney as the program's head coach.

Last year was a total disaster of a season that most fans would love to have ripped from their memory. Head coach DeShaun Foster was fired after losing the first three games of the season. The Bruins would finish the year with a 3-9 record and were considered a laughing stock in the Big Ten.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Chesney came in as the new Bruins' head coach and immediately went to work in the offseason. Chesney would completely change the roster, bringing in 42 new players.

With all the new players on the roster, there is some skepticism that the Bruins won't be able to put it all together for the upcoming college football season. USA Today’s Paul Myerberg released his ranking of the best teams in the Big Ten, placing the Bruins 15th out of 18.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Why the Bruins Are Ranked So Low

UCLA has not been a great program over the last two seasons, with a combined 5-10 record under Foster and an 8-16 overall record over the past two years.

Nov 22, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) calls a play during the first half against the Washington Huskies at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“One of the biggest frustrations in college football, there's tremendous potential with the Bruins that has largely been unfulfilled in this century with just three seasons of double-digit wins,” Myerberg said.

However, Myerberg is holding out hope that, with a proven coach in Chesney, who led James Madison to the College Football Playoff, the Bruins can have multiple winning seasons.

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) throws the ball against the Southern California Trojans in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“The hope is Bob Chesney can do what a run of recent UCLA head coaches could not: install an explosive offense, deliver multiple winning seasons in a row, and pop into College Football Playoff contention if everything goes right.”

How the Bruins Can Be Better Next Season

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; James Madison Dukes running back Wayne Knight (3) rushes as Oregon Ducks defensive back Aaron Flowers (21) defends during the second quarter at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Offensively, UCLA needs to establish the running game. Last year, the Bruins' running game was not very good, as the leading rusher was QB Nico Iamaleava, who ran for 505 yards and four touchdowns. As for the running backs, the leading rusher was redshirt senior Jalen Berger with 364 yards and two touchdowns.

This year, the offensive line is improved, especially in the run game, with four incoming linemen who excel at it. Chesney was also able to bring in Wayne Knight, who was one of the best backs last year with 1,373 yards and nine touchdowns.

Sep 5, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; James Madison Dukes defensive end Sahir West (15) reacts during the second half against the Louisville Cardinals at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As for the defense, the line was in desperate need of improvement, and Chesney rebuilt that unit. Players such as Sahir West and Aiden Gobaira were brought in to help the Bruins' defensive line, as the team had just 10 sacks last year.