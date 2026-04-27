2026 NFL Draft Marks Historic Low for UCLA
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The NFL Draft concluded over the weekend, and the UCLA Bruins were not well-represented in the annual event. For the first time in 14 years, the Bruins saw no players drafted into the NFL.
After a disappointing 3-9 season last year that saw the Bruins fire former head coach DeShaun Foster in the middle of the season, the Bruins have nothing to show for it at the next level.
To give an idea of just how long ago it was since the Bruins had zero players drafted in the NFL, the 2012 season was Jim Mora’s first as head coach of the Bruins.
He would go on to coach six seasons with the team before being let go during the 2017 season, having two 10-win seasons during that span, and being considered one of the top teams in the Pac-12.
UCLA Undergoing Changes
Now, times are different. Not only are the Bruins coming off a disappointing 2025 season, but they’ve been underwhelming in each of their two seasons since moving to the Big Ten, managing just an 8-16 record in that span. Additionally, the team is now beginning a new era of Bruins football.
Digorgio spent five seasons with the Bruins as their right tackle. He’ll now join the Bruins on their offensive line as a depth piece. The Bruins did see a couple of their talents from last season be signed as undrafted free agents.
Defensive tackle Gary Smith III signed with the Las Vegas Raiders, and offensive lineman Garrett Digorgio signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Smith spent three seasons with the Bruins after spending his first two collegiate seasons with Duke.
In 2025 with UCLA, he racked up 40 tackles and 0.5 sacks. The lack of NFL talent being drafted is a microcosm of how much UCLA’s football program needs a lifeline. However, the hope is that a lifeline is on the way sooner rather than later.
UCLA’s New Head Coach
After firing Foster, the team started its search for their next head coach. They landed on former James Madison head coach Bob Chesney, who had a 21-6 record over two seasons with the Dukes, including an appearance in the College Football Playoff last season after winning the Sun Belt.
Now with Chesney leading the way, there’s hope that a turnaround is in the near future, and that the Bruins can begin to churn out professional talent once again with new leadership at the helm.
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Justin Backer brings a wealth of experience to his role as a college football and basketball general sports reporter On SI. Backer is a proud graduate of Florida Atlantic University with a Bachelor of Arts in Multimedia Studies, and has worked for such media companies as The Sporting News and the Palm Beach Post.