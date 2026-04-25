UCLA’s Taylor Speaks on Potential Increased Workload for 2026

One of UCLA’s reserve linebackers is making the jump up the depth chart this spring, and he’ll be in a more advanced role than he’s seen in the past.

In particular, linebacker Scott Taylor is expected to take on more responsibility in the 2026 season. As a freshman, Taylor was mostly a special teams player and saw occasional action as a reserve linebacker. He racked up 12 tackles with a forced fumble and a blocked kick last season.

Taylor in for a Bigger Role

Jan 31, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head football coach Bob Chesney is introduced during the basketball game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

After showing off his versatile skillset as a freshman, Taylor is ready to take on a significantly increased workload in the 2026 season. With former James Madison head coach Bob Chesney now taking the reins in Westwood, Taylor will be utilized as a sort of Swiss Army knife for the Bruins.

Specifically, Taylor will be seeing action as a hybrid linebacker/edge rusher. His ability to cause havoc on the defensive side of the ball has made him one of the more intriguing players on the Bruins’ defense, and is a good reason why Chesney chose to stick with him upon taking over the program.

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; James Madison Dukes head coach Bob Chesney looks on during the second quarter against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Taylor spoke about that increased workload during a spring practice session earlier this week, noting the work he has done on his body to prepare himself for his new role in UCLA’s defense, and how open he is to playing any role that Chesney and his staff ask him to on that side of the ball.

Dec 9, 2025; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Bob Chesney is introduced as UCLA Bruins football coach at press conference at Renee Luskin Conference Center Centennial Ballroom. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Taylor’s Thoughts

“Playing that hybrid where I'm going from the edge to linebacker doing both, it’s advantageous if I'm a little heavier,” Taylor said. “It wasn't really a hard process to gain all that weight because it just came naturally. If that's where they put me, I'd be happy to play there. But, it's been great. I like being versatile. It's one of the things I think I'm great at."

"I really pride myself on being able to do multiple things. So, I know they see that. Being able to line up off the edge, pass rush, and then have your sets come off from behind the ball, that really plays to my skill set.”

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) is tackled by Southern California Trojans linebacker Eric Gentry (18) in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Taylor will look to continue impressing the coaching staff throughout the remainder of the spring. The Bruins are looking to begin a sharp turnaround after going just 8-16 in their seasons in the Big Ten so far, and Taylor could be a part of that quick turnaround if he takes the leap he is expected to take next season.