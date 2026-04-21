Sammy Omosigho Speaks on Key Importance for UCLA

A new era of UCLA Bruins football has begun in Westwood, and the team has brought in several experienced players who could help raise the ceiling.

After going just 3-9 last season and firing former head coach DeShaun Foster mid-season, the Bruins started their search for a new head coach, landing on former James Madison head coach Bob Chesney.

Chesney With JMU

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; James Madison Dukes head coach Bob Chesney looks on during the second quarter against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Chesney was very successful at JMU and could provide valuable playoff experience for the Bruins. He went 21-6 over his two seasons with the Dukes, including a 12-2 season topped off with a College Football Playoff appearance in 2025.

Additionally, the Bruins have not only brought in several transfer portal talents from that same James Madison team, but also several other Power Conference players with experience on the biggest stage.

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) carries the ball against the Southern California Trojans in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

One of those new additions is former Oklahoma transfer Sammy Osomigho. His Sooners also appeared in the 2025 College Football Playoffs, falling to Alabama in the first round. Osomigho racked up 3 tackles in the loss.

Oklahoma Sooners linebacker Sammy Omosigho (7) celebrates during a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Ole Miss Rebels at Gaylord Family Ð Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. Ole Miss won 34-26. | BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Bruins have never played in a College Football Playoff game in program history. In fact, in their 102-year history, they’ve won 10 games or more in a season just nine times, and have finished the season ranked in the AP Poll just four times since 1998. Since 2013, the Bruins have only experienced six winning seasons, and haven’t experienced one since 2023. In their two seasons in the Big Ten, they’ve managed a measly 8-16 record.

Nonetheless, the experience gained from playing on such a stage could prove valuable to a UCLA team that hasn’t played at that level in quite some time. With plenty of experienced faces now in the building, there is a sense that a turnaround in Westwood could happen sooner rather than later.

Omosigho’s Thoughts

Oct 18, 2025; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; Oklahoma Sooners linebacker Sammy Omosigho (7) celebrates a play against the South Carolina Gamecocks in the second half at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images | Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

“Just experience,” Omosigho said. “When you play at a certain level, that amount of football. It just stays in you, and you just bring it wherever you go. So that level of experience, level of competitiveness, that level of aggression, just comes with you, and you try to reinforce it to the entire team.”

The Bruins will look to utilize that experience later this fall as they look to start the turnaround of the UCLA football program. After two very disappointing seasons since joining the Big Ten, the Bruins have their hopes high for the first time in quite a long time ahead of the 2026 season.