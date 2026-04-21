Sammy Omosigho Speaks on Key Importance for UCLA
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A new era of UCLA Bruins football has begun in Westwood, and the team has brought in several experienced players who could help raise the ceiling.
After going just 3-9 last season and firing former head coach DeShaun Foster mid-season, the Bruins started their search for a new head coach, landing on former James Madison head coach Bob Chesney.
Chesney With JMU
Chesney was very successful at JMU and could provide valuable playoff experience for the Bruins. He went 21-6 over his two seasons with the Dukes, including a 12-2 season topped off with a College Football Playoff appearance in 2025.
Additionally, the Bruins have not only brought in several transfer portal talents from that same James Madison team, but also several other Power Conference players with experience on the biggest stage.
One of those new additions is former Oklahoma transfer Sammy Osomigho. His Sooners also appeared in the 2025 College Football Playoffs, falling to Alabama in the first round. Osomigho racked up 3 tackles in the loss.
The Bruins have never played in a College Football Playoff game in program history. In fact, in their 102-year history, they’ve won 10 games or more in a season just nine times, and have finished the season ranked in the AP Poll just four times since 1998. Since 2013, the Bruins have only experienced six winning seasons, and haven’t experienced one since 2023. In their two seasons in the Big Ten, they’ve managed a measly 8-16 record.
Nonetheless, the experience gained from playing on such a stage could prove valuable to a UCLA team that hasn’t played at that level in quite some time. With plenty of experienced faces now in the building, there is a sense that a turnaround in Westwood could happen sooner rather than later.
Omosigho’s Thoughts
“Just experience,” Omosigho said. “When you play at a certain level, that amount of football. It just stays in you, and you just bring it wherever you go. So that level of experience, level of competitiveness, that level of aggression, just comes with you, and you try to reinforce it to the entire team.”
The Bruins will look to utilize that experience later this fall as they look to start the turnaround of the UCLA football program. After two very disappointing seasons since joining the Big Ten, the Bruins have their hopes high for the first time in quite a long time ahead of the 2026 season.
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Justin Backer brings a wealth of experience to his role as a college football and basketball general sports reporter On SI. Backer is a proud graduate of Florida Atlantic University with a Bachelor of Arts in Multimedia Studies, and has worked for such media companies as The Sporting News and the Palm Beach Post.