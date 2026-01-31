3 Bruins Who Need to Shine in Showdown With Indiana

The Bruins will need their core to rise to the occasion against a very tough Indiana team.

Unlike most games for the Bruins this season, they will need to have stand out performances from all of their starters. While this is not likley, given the teams current situation dealing with injuries. The point still stands. Here are three players who need to have their best game of the season.

Tyler Bilodeau | F

Jan 20, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) walks off the court defeating the Purdue Boilermakers at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Tyler Bilodeau is UCLA's big game player. Indiana falls into that category of big games. Entering this game, he is averaging 18.2 points per game, with a very big upside. While a 30-point game is unlikely, he has proven that he is capable of doing so.

If Bilodeau can reach at least 20-plus in this game, UCLA has a real chance. With Trent Perry and Donovan Dent getting overloaded with minutes fatigue could become an issue. However, this is where Bilodeau needs to step in and make up for their lapses in offense.

Eric Dailey Jr | F

Jan 20, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Eric Dailey Jr. (3) reacts after a 3-point basket in the second half against the Purdue Boilermakers at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Eric Dailey Jr has been the primary driver for the Bruins three-game win streak. His rebounding has been simply unmatched, and will play a big role in this one. Looking into this game, he will be tasked with matching Tucker DeVries' rebounding production.

If Dailey Jr is able to accomplish this, UCLA should be at a net-positive rebounding with Bilodeau and Xavier Booker's help. With a game on paper that is already razor-thin, there is no margin for poor rebounding. If Dailey Jr can accomplish this, while scoring at an efficient rate, UCLA will be in good shape.

Donovan Dent | G

Jan 20, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Donovan Dent (2) drives past Purdue Boilermakers forward Trey Kaufman-Renn (4) in the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

UCLA's win streak could start and end with Donovan Dent's performance here. What this means is that if Dent struggles in this game, the Bruins could be in really bad shape. However, if he can replicate the performance he had against Purdue, UCLA could easily win this one.

The biggest takeaway from the Purdue game was his defense against guard Braden Smith, who has been on of the best players in all of the Big Ten. If Dent is able to outplay guard Lamar Wilkerson, like Smith. UCLA will have a great shot at a win here.

Jan 24, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin reacts after not getting a foul call in the first half against the Northwestern Wildcats at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Overall, the Bruins have a good chance at a win. However, this is extremely contingent on how well the Bruins listed play in this matchup. If they fail to be the players Bruin nation knows they are, UCLA's win streak could end with Indiana very easily.

