3 Bruins Who Must Make Their Mark at Oregon
In this story:
Here are three Bruins who need to have one of their best games of the season.
On paper, the Bruins should be able to pull out a win here. For starters, Oregon is without its leading scorer, Nate Bittle, and is ranked among the bottom of the Big Ten. With a win here likley, UCLA needs to do so in a very convincing fashion. Here are some players who can help accomplish this.
Eric Freeny | G
Eric Freeny has been one of the more forgettable Bruins this season. Not because he is a bad player per se, but because he is playing behind some of the nation's top guards. Donovan Dent, Trent Perry, and Skyy Clark have made it hard for him to find the court.
But with Clark still dealing with injury and the other two playing 30-plus minutes per game, Freeny has to step up with the little minutes he is given. If he is able to do so, the Bruins will be able to find the consistency that was not present in the game against Northwestern.
Eric Dailey Jr | F
Eric Dailey Jr's rebounding has been second to none among the Bruins this season. Entering this game, he is averaging a team-high 5.7 rebounds per game. During UCLA's win streak, Dailey Jr is averaging 7.5 rebounds. A figure that cannot cease against Oregon.
When Dailey Jr is able to match other teams' leading rebounder, the Bruins are able to win; it is that simple. In this matchup, he will go against Kwame Evans Jr, who, on the season, is averaging 7.3 rebounds. A match that will be challenging, but if Dailey Jr can overcome, UCLA will win decisively.
Trent Perry | G
Trent Perry has been exceptional while filling in for Skyy Clark. In the last six games, Perry is averaging 16.1 points, filling Clark's role in an arguably more efficient way. This being said, Perry cannot let off the gas pedal, as a big performance here will give him an argument to be the full-time starter.
If Perry is able to keep this momentum moving, the Bruins should be able to win by a big margin. While Perry did struggle in the second half of Northwestern, a lot of that can be written off due to fatigue. If aformentioned Eric Freeny can help Perry rest, we could see a big performance from Perry.
The Bruins have a real chance to turn some heads in this one. However, this can only be done with strong performances from the players mentioned on this list.
Andrew Ferguson is currently pursuing his sports journalism degree from UNLV. He is turning his lifelong passion for sports into his career.