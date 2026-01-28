3 Bruins Who Must Make Their Mark at Oregon

Here are three Bruins who need to have one of their best games of the season.

On paper, the Bruins should be able to pull out a win here. For starters, Oregon is without its leading scorer, Nate Bittle, and is ranked among the bottom of the Big Ten. With a win here likley, UCLA needs to do so in a very convincing fashion. Here are some players who can help accomplish this.

Eric Freeny | G

Nov 10, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Eric Freeny (8) passes the ball as West Georgia Wolves forward Xavier Shegog (3) defends during the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Eric Freeny has been one of the more forgettable Bruins this season. Not because he is a bad player per se, but because he is playing behind some of the nation's top guards. Donovan Dent , Trent Perry, and Skyy Clark have made it hard for him to find the court.

But with Clark still dealing with injury and the other two playing 30-plus minutes per game, Freeny has to step up with the little minutes he is given. If he is able to do so, the Bruins will be able to find the consistency that was not present in the game against Northwestern.

Eric Dailey Jr | F

Jan 20, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Eric Dailey Jr. (3) reacts after a dunk in the first half against the Purdue Boilermakers at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Eric Dailey Jr's rebounding has been second to none among the Bruins this season. Entering this game, he is averaging a team-high 5.7 rebounds per game. During UCLA's win streak, Dailey Jr is averaging 7.5 rebounds. A figure that cannot cease against Oregon.

When Dailey Jr is able to match other teams' leading rebounder, the Bruins are able to win; it is that simple. In this matchup, he will go against Kwame Evans Jr, who, on the season, is averaging 7.3 rebounds. A match that will be challenging, but if Dailey Jr can overcome, UCLA will win decisively.

Trent Perry | G

Jan 24, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Northwestern Wildcats forward Nick Martinelli (2) defends UCLA Bruins guard Trent Perry (0) in the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Trent Perry has been exceptional while filling in for Skyy Clark . In the last six games, Perry is averaging 16.1 points, filling Clark's role in an arguably more efficient way. This being said, Perry cannot let off the gas pedal, as a big performance here will give him an argument to be the full-time starter.

If Perry is able to keep this momentum moving, the Bruins should be able to win by a big margin. While Perry did struggle in the second half of Northwestern, a lot of that can be written off due to fatigue. If aformentioned Eric Freeny can help Perry rest, we could see a big performance from Perry.

Jan 20, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin reacts toward officials after not getting a foul call in the second half against the Purdue Boilermakers at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The Bruins have a real chance to turn some heads in this one. However, this can only be done with strong performances from the players mentioned on this list.

