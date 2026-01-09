3 Paths UCLA Can Take to Beat Next Ranked Opponent

The UCLA women's team has been on fire this season, and they kept putting fuel to the flames with two wins against ranked opponents in their past four games.

Ranked opponents are never supposed to be easy matchups, but with the Bruins every game has seemed easy no matter the rank, with the exception of #2 Texas.

If the rank of their opponent is lower than them, UCLA is poised to win and dominate, so how can that remain the case in their next ranked matchup against #25 Nebraska?

How UCLA Can Keep Dominating: The Starting Five

Dec 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins center Lauren Betts (51) shoots over Long Beach State Beach guard Khylee Pepe (13) during the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

UCLA's starting five form one of the most complete units in all of women's college basketball, and every player sets up the others to succeed every game.

Lauren Betts posies her sister Sienna Betts for good things, Kiki Rice throws down assists left and right to keep her teammates scoring, and Gianna Kneepkens makes big points.

Dec 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Sienna Betts (16) reaches in front of Long Beach State Beach guard Khylee Pepe (13) for a pass during the second half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Every starter is crucial to the others success, and without them the team can still function, but wins are a bit harder to come by.

So to keep their dominating wins going UCLA will need to rely on their top five more than anything else, and let them take the wheel, for almost every time they have done that the Bruins have succeeded.

How UCLA Can Keep Dominating: Assists

Dec 7, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Kiki Rice (1) handles the ball during the first half against the Oregon Ducks at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The power of the starting five can often be attributed to the immense ball movement UCLA has on the court, and the amount of assists they can have in a game.

In their last game against a ranked opponent, which was USC that they beat 80-46, the starting five alone had 21 assists, and the bench added on a few more.

Such movement causes their opponents defense to struggle with containing the Bruins offense, and if they can keep it up it will dominate once more against Nebraska.

How UCLA Can Keep Dominating: Defense Wins Championships

Dec 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Long Beach State Beach guard Jaquoia Jones-Brown (30) is defended by UCLA Bruins forward Angela Dugalic (32) as she drives to the basket during the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

On the other side of the coin, UCLA has been incredibly capable of playing clean defense and stopping the other team from getting points.

This is shown in their opponents assist numbers, as the Bruins were able to contain the Trojans, who are ranked one higher than Nebraska, to 10 assists.

By limiting their opponents ball movement UCLA was able to pull away and never look back, which will need to be what occurs to keep up the fire against the Cornhuskers.

