Top 3 Takeaways From UCLA's Big Ten Championship Win

UCLA absolutely dominated the Iowa Hawkeyes in the conference championship game.

The Bruins cruised to a 96–45 victory over Iowa in the Big Ten Women's Basketball Tournament final. The win was dominant from start to finish, as the UCLA Bruins women's basketball held Iowa to under double-digit points in two separate quarters. It was about as perfect a finish as the Bruins could have asked for.

Sienna Betts is Insane

Mar 8, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Sienna Betts (16) celebrates after a play against the Iowa Hawkeyes during the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

Sienna Betts delivered one of her best performances of the season at the perfect time. She finished with 14 points, seven rebounds, and five assists while shooting 87.5% from the field, all in just 18 minutes of play. Betts continues to show why she is becoming one of the most promising young players on the roster.

Betts has been trending toward this level of play for several weeks. Whenever she receives extended minutes, she makes the most of them. As the NCAA tournament approaches, Betts could become a major depth piece for UCLA and help push the Bruins closer to a national championship run.

Gianna Kneepkens is a Stud

Mar 8, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Gianna Kneepkens (8) reacts after a play against the Iowa Hawkeyes during the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

Gianna Kneepkens also had an outstanding performance against Iowa. She scored 19 points and added three assists, while shooting 4-of-8 from beyond the arc. Her ability to stretch the floor with consistent three-point shooting makes her a major weapon in UCLA’s offense.

If Kneepkens can maintain that level of offensive production throughout the postseason, the Bruins will be in an excellent position to make a deep tournament run. When she is shooting confidently, UCLA’s offense becomes far more difficult for opponents to defend.

Kiki Rice Might Be UCLA's Best Player

Mar 8, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Kiki Rice (1) shoots the ball against the Iowa Hawkeyes during the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

Of course, Lauren Betts remains one of the best players in the Big Ten. However, Kiki Rice once again showed why she is the team’s most consistent all-around guard. Rice finished with 15 points, eight assists, and three steals, putting together one of her most complete performances of the season.

Her ability to read the floor, find open teammates, and score efficiently makes her impact nearly irreplaceable. It would not be surprising if Rice ends up having one of the strongest tournament performances on the roster.

UCLA Bruins guard Charlisse Leger-Walker (5) stacks hats on UCLA Bruins head coach Cori Close head during an interview Sunday, March 8, 2026, after the Big Ten Tournament Championship game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. UCLA Bruins defeat the Iowa Hawkeyes, 96-45, for back to back Big Ten championships. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Overall, this game capped off an incredible Big Ten season for UCLA. The Bruins finished 18–0 in conference play and cruised through the conference tournament in dominant fashion. While the result was impressive, UCLA still has work to do if it hopes to turn this momentum into a national championship run.