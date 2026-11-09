3 Bruins Who Made Statement in Win Over Minnesota

The Bruins just keep finding a way to win, as they took down Minnesota at home to advance to 9-0 on the season.

Following UCLA's crucial win over Minnesota on the road, here are the three players whose stock is trending up based on their performance.

Aidan Mizell

Nov 7, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; UCLA Bruins wide receiver Aidan Mizell (1) celebrates as tight end Noah Fox-Flores (82) heads to the end zone for a touchdown against the Minnesota Golden Gophers during the second half at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nick Wosika-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One of the most obvious risers from the Minnesota game is Aidan Mizell, who had the two game-changing plays for UCLA to keep its perfect record intact.

Mizell was the leading receiver for UCLA with just two receptions, as no other Bruins pass-catcher had multiple catches on the day. Both of Mizell's catches were the exact same result: a 75-yard touchdown that put the game away for the Bruins.

We've known that Mizell had game-breaking ability, and we watched it on full display against the Golden Gophers on Saturday. Moving forward, the positive takeaway is that this UCLA offense is capable of changing the game at any given moment, and with a player like Mizell on the sideline, it adds a ton of explosiveness to this UCLA offense.

Wayne Knight

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Miami (FL)

Georgia

Utah

Indiana

Alabama

Kentucky

Texas

UCLA

BYU

Ole Miss

Notre Dame

Ohio State PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Nov 7, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; UCLA Bruins running back Wayne Knight (3) runs with the ball against the Minnesota Golden Gophers during the second half at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nick Wosika-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It was a bounce-back game of sorts for star running back Wayne Knight.

Knight had been the focal point of opposing defenses for the past couple of weeks and hadn't been able to eclipse 100 yards since their last road game against Oregon. Knight finally broke that streak with 109 yards on 18 carries against Minnesota, leading UCLA's rushing attack in all major categories.

It's been proven time and time again that if Knight is at the top of his game, this UCLA team is truly one of the best in the country and has the potential to make this season even more special than it already is.

Scooter Jackson

Nov 7, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; UCLA Bruins defensive back Scooter Jackson (1) intercepts a pass intended for Minnesota Golden Gophers wide receiver Jalen Smith (8) during the second half at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nick Wosika-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

UCLA's secondary had a great day against Minnesota , stopping the Golden Gophers' passing game from picking up any threatening speed all day.

The best of the bunch, in my opinion, was Scooter Jackson, who looked sharp in coverage all day long and allowed very few yards through the air. Jackson also picked off opposing quarterback Drake Lindsey in what was essentially a dagger for the Bruins.

UCLA's defense has been a big reason why this team is undefeated, and their ability to take the ball away has proven to be the best in the country. While the Bruins only came away with one takeaway on the day, they still managed to make plays all over the field when it mattered most.