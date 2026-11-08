UCLA's Bob Chesney Reveals What Makes Ty Dieffenbach Special

The Bruins have found their first 300-yard passer of the season in Ty Dieffenbach, who threw for 303 yards on the road against Minnesota to get the crucial conference win to improve to 9-0.

Though his stat sheet may look good, it wasn't necessarily Dieffenbach's best performance, especially not in the first three frames. Dieffenbach had two crucial turnovers before the fourth quarter that put Minnesota in comfortable positions and gave them the potential to win the game. Luckily, they didn't come back to haunt Dieffenbach, as UCLA's defense stepped up, only allowing three points from the aforementioned turnovers.

Following the turnovers, Dieffenbach stepped up in a major way in the fourth quarter, delivering two beautiful passes to Aiden Mizell for two 75-yard touchdowns to run away with the win. Dieffenbach didn't falter from the two turnovers, as he easily could have, and was rewarded with two game-changing plays.

Chesney’s Thoughts

Nov 7, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Bob Chesney talks to an official against the Minnesota Golden Gophers during the second half at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nick Wosika-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bob Chesney seemed extremely proud of his quarterback, giving him praise in his postgame press conference for the ability he showed to bounce back.

“I just think he didn't waver," Chesney said. “I think that's really important, the way he carried himself at that moment and the things he understood he needed to do better. There were things in the run game that we were off on as well that he needed to get us to a different call.”

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“There's a lot that's on our quarterback's plate, period. And he understands that…He took the lesson, learned from it, and found a way to move on very quickly and not get caught up in the emotion, right, but rather focus on the motion of what I got to do on that next play, not emotionally involved, but ultimately focus on what I got to do to get better."

"You can fail and fail forward when you do it that way. You know, otherwise you keep making the same mistakes. That's a problem. And he did not do that. He failed forward.”

Explosiveness Unlocked

Nov 7, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Bob Chesney walks the sideline against the Minnesota Golden Gophers during the second half at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nick Wosika-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's a great sign for both Chesney and Bruins fans to know they have a quarterback who can withstand the mental pressure of being under center.

It's also a good sign that even when UCLA's offense isn't playing at its best, it is simply one or two plays away from completely changing the game, as we saw against Minnesota. That explosiveness gives UCLA the key to being one of the best teams in the country this year, and if Dieffenbach can stay strong between the ears, they can become a serious threat in college football.

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