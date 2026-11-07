Bruins Nation Reacts to Crucial Road Win Over Minnesota

In one of the more highly touted matchups of the college football week, UCLA marched into Minnesota and took down the Golden Gophers 34-20, behind a major offensive performance in the second half.

Fans sounded off all over X on the Bruins' performance, with both positive and negative reviews.

Aidan Mizell’s Offensive Explosion

UCLA fans all around the country were ecstatic watching Aiden Mizell in week 10 against Minnesota. The speedster wide receiver single-handedly changed the outcome of this game with two 75-yard touchdowns to give UCLA an immense amount of momentum that Minnesota ultimately could not recover from.

Ty Dieffenbach airs it out to Aidan Mizell! pic.twitter.com/4PUfedoAqE — Cam Mellor (@CamMellor) November 7, 2026

Without Mizell's explosion on offense, this game could have been very different. The two touchdowns ended up being Mizell’s only receptions on the day, as he ended with 150 yards and was the only UCLA receiver to log more than one reception.

UCLA’s last two offensive plays:



75-yard touchdown pass to Aidan Mizell

75-yard touchdown pass to Aidan Mizell



Ty Dieffenbach has 8 completions for 303 yards



🤯 — Ava Brand (@avaonbrand) November 7, 2026

This Ty Dieffenbach to Aidan Mizell connection in the 4th 👀 — Kevin (@KevinMcCune) November 7, 2026

Ty Dieffenbach Gets Mixed Reactions

Ty Dieffenbach >>> Nico — Pea Tear (@P_MATIC) November 7, 2026

Quarterback Ty Dieffenbach’s performance got mixed reactions from fans, as he didn't play particularly well in the first half. However, he was able to generate effective offense in the second two frames thanks to Aiden Mizell's ability to take the top off the defense. Though his stat sheet may look pretty impressive, I wouldn't say this was Dieffenbach's best game we've seen.

Ty Dieffenbach balling out at UCLA was admittedly not on my bingo card. Really good player tho, good for him — Who’s Greg? (@WhosGreg_412) November 7, 2026

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Georgia

Utah

Indiana

Alabama

Kentucky

Texas

UCLA

BYU

Ole Miss

Notre Dame

Ohio State PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Well Ty Dieffenbach is finally playing like backup QB today. — Mike Perez (@MikePerez24) November 7, 2026

Dieffenbach would end the game with 303 yards, three touchdowns, and an interception, while only completing 8 passes on 16 attempts. This may have been his best statistical day in terms of yardage, but I think we've seen better from him so far this season.

Scooter Jackson Receives Praise

Scooter Jackson also received praise from fans, and rightfully so. The senior defensive back was solid in coverage all day long and has been a major reason that this UCLA defense has been able to be successful.

Scooter Jackson out there doing his thing in the secondary. — Bruin Pulseᴴᴰ (@BruinPulse) November 7, 2026

PICK!!!!!! SCOOTER JACKSON!!!!!! — Semaj Morgan Truther (@whose_house1) November 7, 2026

Jackson also grabbed an interception halfway through the fourth quarter to pile on the momentum that UCLA had generated up until that point.

Wayne Knight Finds a Way

Trust our run game, trust Wayne Knight. HES GOING TO FIND A WAY. — UCLA Moneyline (@UCLAMoneyline) November 7, 2026

UCLA needs to get Wayne Knight the ball 25+ times a game. — Man (@AKjoshgray) November 7, 2026

No matter how productive UCLA's offense is, Wayne Knight will just always find a way to get himself in the end zone. It was a nice bounce-back game of sorts for Knight, as he rushed for over 100 yards for the first time since early October against Oregon, and was by far the leading back across all of the major categories for UCLA.

WAYNE KNIGHT THERE WE GO — Semaj Morgan Truther (@whose_house1) November 7, 2026

When Wayne Knight is playing well, this UCLA team is very tough to beat. Knight ended the day with 18 carries for 109 yards and a touchdown, rushing for 6.1 yards per carry.