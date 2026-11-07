Bruins Nation Reacts to Crucial Road Win Over Minnesota
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In one of the more highly touted matchups of the college football week, UCLA marched into Minnesota and took down the Golden Gophers 34-20, behind a major offensive performance in the second half.
Fans sounded off all over X on the Bruins' performance, with both positive and negative reviews.
Aidan Mizell’s Offensive Explosion
UCLA fans all around the country were ecstatic watching Aiden Mizell in week 10 against Minnesota. The speedster wide receiver single-handedly changed the outcome of this game with two 75-yard touchdowns to give UCLA an immense amount of momentum that Minnesota ultimately could not recover from.
Without Mizell's explosion on offense, this game could have been very different. The two touchdowns ended up being Mizell’s only receptions on the day, as he ended with 150 yards and was the only UCLA receiver to log more than one reception.
Ty Dieffenbach Gets Mixed Reactions
Quarterback Ty Dieffenbach’s performance got mixed reactions from fans, as he didn't play particularly well in the first half. However, he was able to generate effective offense in the second two frames thanks to Aiden Mizell's ability to take the top off the defense. Though his stat sheet may look pretty impressive, I wouldn't say this was Dieffenbach's best game we've seen.
Dieffenbach would end the game with 303 yards, three touchdowns, and an interception, while only completing 8 passes on 16 attempts. This may have been his best statistical day in terms of yardage, but I think we've seen better from him so far this season.
Scooter Jackson Receives Praise
Scooter Jackson also received praise from fans, and rightfully so. The senior defensive back was solid in coverage all day long and has been a major reason that this UCLA defense has been able to be successful.
Jackson also grabbed an interception halfway through the fourth quarter to pile on the momentum that UCLA had generated up until that point.
Wayne Knight Finds a Way
No matter how productive UCLA's offense is, Wayne Knight will just always find a way to get himself in the end zone. It was a nice bounce-back game of sorts for Knight, as he rushed for over 100 yards for the first time since early October against Oregon, and was by far the leading back across all of the major categories for UCLA.
When Wayne Knight is playing well, this UCLA team is very tough to beat. Knight ended the day with 18 carries for 109 yards and a touchdown, rushing for 6.1 yards per carry.
Kade Nix is the UCLA Beat Writer On SI and a member of the United States Basketball Writers Association (USBWA). He specializes in college basketball coverage, with a statistical, analytics-driven approach to reporting, providing readers with in-depth analysis of recruiting, roster construction, player development, and the evolving college sports landscape.