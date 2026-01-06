5 Statistical Predictions for Bruins Against Badgers

The Bruins game against Wisconsin could prove to be a turning point for the Bruins starters down the stretch.

The Bruins played abysmally against Iowa, with only two players on the team scoring more than 10 points. If there is any hope for a Bruins win here, those performances simply cannot be replicated, meaning we should see a sound uptick in performances.

Tyler Bilodeau | F

Jan 3, 2026; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) is defended by Iowa Hawkeyes forward Cooper Koch (8) during the first half at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

Tyler Bilodeau was a massive letdown against Iowa, scoring just 10 points on 30% shooting, in addition to his five turnovers. Bilodeau is the heart and soul of the Bruins' offense, and when he is not, the Bruins really struggle.

We should expect to see massive turn around here for Bilodeau. He is a competitor and we can be sure that he wants to shed any bad mojo he earned from the previous game.

Prediction: 18 PTS, 4 REB, 2 AST

Eric Dailey Jr | F

Dec 19, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Cal Poly Mustangs guard Kieran Elliott (4) looses control of the ball as he is defended by UCLA Bruins guard Eric Dailey Jr. (3) during the second half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Eric Dailey Jr has been disapointing this season to say the least. As the primary big for the Bruins when they run their three guard lineup we should be seeing more from him. Against Iowa he played 30 minutes and only scored four points with four rebounds.

We probably won't see that big of an increase in production against Wisconsin, as it seems like Dailey has really struggled this season. If he does perform well it will be a pleasant surprise to say the least.

Prediction: 8 PTS, 4 REB. 3 AST

Skyy Clark | G

Jan 3, 2026; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Skyy Clark (55) controls the ball against the Iowa Hawkeyes during the first half at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

Skyy Clark , for a little bit, was the Bruins' biggest threat this season. However, this would quickly fade against Iowa when they needed him the most. He only scored five points while shooting 1-3 from three. Clark really needs to figure out how to figure out how to diversify his scoring.

It’s concerning to consider that his drop in production became a key factor in beating the Bruins this season. When he fades into a non-factor, UCLA has consistently struggled to stay afloat—something the program will be counting on not repeating against Wisconsin.

Prediction: 15 PTS, 3 REB, 2 AST

Donovan Dent | G

Dec 19, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Donovan Dent (2) is defended by Cal Poly Mustangs guard Guzman Vasilic (5) as he drives to the basket during the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Donovan Dent really showed up against Iowa and was the only player whom the Bruins could really rely on to score. Moving forward, we need to see him score at this level.

While it would be nice to think he could repeat this performance, it is just not likely. We still should see his playmaking continue to be dominant, but a 20-point game here just isn't realistic.

Prediction: 13 PTS, 7 AST, 3 REB

Xavier Booker | F

Dec 6, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Xavier Booker (1) beats Oregon Ducks forward Devon Pryor (22) to the ball for a rebound during the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Xavier Booker has been disappointing to say the least, and it is clear that Cronin believes the same giving him minmal minutes as a starter. Booker is supposed to be a physically imposing center, however he has proven to be a liability.

We probably wont see improvements against Wisconsin, but we should see him get a good amount of minutes considering the Bruins will need to figure out how deal with seven-footer Nolan Winter in the paint.

Prediction: 6 PTS, 4 REB, 2 AST

Dec 19, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin reacts on the sideline during the second half against the Cal Poly Mustangs at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

