How Each Starter Could Fare vs No. 9 Nebraska
In this story:
For UCLA to beat No. 9 Nebraska, the players on this list need to play at or above their projected stat lines.
After falling to Minnesota, several Bruins are looking to bounce back. With this being UCLA’s final home game of the season, it is safe to assume the team will want to deliver a strong performance at Pauley Pavilion.
Trent Perry | G
Trent Perry struggled mightily against Minnesota, going scoreless in one of the Bruins’ biggest games of the season. While every game matters, that loss carried extra weight. Now, with an opportunity to respond against Nebraska, Perry will be looking to reestablish himself.
If Perry can shoot efficiently, contribute a few assists, and grab some rebounds, UCLA should be in good shape. What makes him valuable is his balance across multiple facets of the game. If he can produce at least 13 points, the Bruins will likely benefit.
Prediction: 12 PTS, 5 REB, 4 AST
Skyy Clark | G
Skyy Clark is coming off one of his better performances, scoring 17 points against Minnesota. Nebraska presents a tougher challenge on paper, which makes Clark’s consistency even more important. He must replicate — or exceed — that effort.
Prediction: 17 PTS: 3 REB, 2 AST
Donovan Dent | G
Donovan Dent has been UCLA’s most impactful player over the last five games. He was instrumental in the win over Illinois and took over against USC. If he delivers another standout performance against Nebraska, UCLA will strengthen its tournament positioning significantly.
While Dent’s facilitation is often the focal point, his scoring is just as important. If he can score at a high rate, it will take pressure off Tyler Bilodeau and elevate the team’s overall offensive output.
Prediction: 16 PTS, 9 AST, 3 REB
Eric Dailey Jr | F
Eric Dailey Jr. bounced back against Minnesota with 18 points and six rebounds after a quiet outing versus USC. If he maintains that production, UCLA’s chances improve dramatically.
Dailey Jr. must control the paint. When he is locked in defensively and active on the glass, he gives UCLA a physical presence it otherwise lacks. However, consistency remains the key.
Prediction: 13 PTS, 7 REB, 3 AST
Tyler Bilodeau | F
Tyler Bilodeau was outstanding against Minnesota, scoring 32 points on 13-of-21 shooting and adding eight rebounds. His shot volume may decrease against Nebraska, but his efficiency should remain steady.
If Bilodeau sets the tone early, Nebraska will be forced to adjust defensively. That, in turn, will open opportunities for the rest of the roster.
Prediction: 18 PTS, 6 REB, 2 AST
Andrew Ferguson is currently pursuing his sports journalism degree from UNLV. He is turning his lifelong passion for sports into his career.