How Each Starter Could Fare vs No. 9 Nebraska

For UCLA to beat No. 9 Nebraska, the players on this list need to play at or above their projected stat lines.

After falling to Minnesota , several Bruins are looking to bounce back. With this being UCLA’s final home game of the season, it is safe to assume the team will want to deliver a strong performance at Pauley Pavilion.

Trent Perry | G

Feb 21, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA guard Trent Perry (0) reacts to scoring against Illinois during the second half while UCLA forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) (left) and Illinois center Tomislav Ivisic (13) (right) look on at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

Trent Perry struggled mightily against Minnesota, going scoreless in one of the Bruins’ biggest games of the season. While every game matters, that loss carried extra weight. Now, with an opportunity to respond against Nebraska, Perry will be looking to reestablish himself.

If Perry can shoot efficiently, contribute a few assists, and grab some rebounds, UCLA should be in good shape. What makes him valuable is his balance across multiple facets of the game. If he can produce at least 13 points, the Bruins will likely benefit.

Prediction: 12 PTS, 5 REB, 4 AST

Skyy Clark | G

Feb 14, 2026; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Skyy Clark (55) shoots on Michigan Wolverines center Aday Mara (15) in the second half at Crisler Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Skyy Clark is coming off one of his better performances, scoring 17 points against Minnesota. Nebraska presents a tougher challenge on paper, which makes Clark’s consistency even more important. He must replicate — or exceed — that effort.

Prediction: 17 PTS: 3 REB, 2 AST

Donovan Dent | G

Feb 14, 2026; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Donovan Dent (2) dribbles defended by Michigan Wolverines guard Trey McKenney (1) in the second half at Crisler Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Donovan Dent has been UCLA’s most impactful player over the last five games. He was instrumental in the win over Illinois and took over against USC. If he delivers another standout performance against Nebraska, UCLA will strengthen its tournament positioning significantly.

While Dent’s facilitation is often the focal point, his scoring is just as important. If he can score at a high rate, it will take pressure off Tyler Bilodeau and elevate the team’s overall offensive output.

Prediction: 16 PTS, 9 AST, 3 REB

Eric Dailey Jr | F

Feb 21, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA guard Eric Dailey Jr. (3) scrambles for a loose ball over Illinois guard Keaton Wagler (23) during the second half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

Eric Dailey Jr. bounced back against Minnesota with 18 points and six rebounds after a quiet outing versus USC. If he maintains that production, UCLA’s chances improve dramatically.

Dailey Jr. must control the paint. When he is locked in defensively and active on the glass, he gives UCLA a physical presence it otherwise lacks. However, consistency remains the key.

Feb 21, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA guard Eric Dailey Jr. (3) lets out a yell after scoring while Illinois Fighting Illini guard Kylan Boswell (4) (left) and Illinois Fighting Illini forward Jake Davis (15) (right) look on in the second half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

Prediction: 13 PTS, 7 REB, 3 AST

Tyler Bilodeau | F

Feb 24, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) shoots over Southern California Trojans forward Jacob Cofie (6) during the second half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

Tyler Bilodeau was outstanding against Minnesota, scoring 32 points on 13-of-21 shooting and adding eight rebounds. His shot volume may decrease against Nebraska, but his efficiency should remain steady.

If Bilodeau sets the tone early, Nebraska will be forced to adjust defensively. That, in turn, will open opportunities for the rest of the roster.

Feb 21, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) runs back on defense after scoring a three-point basket during the second half against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

Prediction: 18 PTS, 6 REB, 2 AST

